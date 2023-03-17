Five Heart Podcast 320: Why Doesn’t Nebraska Have A Female Mascot?

Greg and I got together for an episode in which we covered a lot of Husker sports.

The Nebraska MBB didn’t get invited to the NIT, which was a disappointment, especially since it was likely the Minnesota loss that cost them an invite. We had a discussion about the future of Nebrasketball and whether or not Nebraska fans actually care about MBB.

Nebraska WBB - Is Amy Williams the right coach for our Huskers?

Baseball - swept Illinois State in convincing fashion then lost to Omaha. WTF?

The NCAA Wrestling tournament is underway and our beloved Huskers are doing well, although will they do well enough to get a trophy?

Nebraska’s team workouts - does this really work with team building?

Somehow we got onto mascots. Greg compares Purdue Pete with whatever the hell the Pittsburgh Steelers mascot is (that is equally terrifying), and the discussion heads towards Nebraska mascots.

Which leads me to ask?

WHY DOESN’T NEBRASKA HAVE A FEMALE MASCOT?

Nebraska women kick ass. They’re tough, they’re smart, and they can probably beat the hell out of you in a heart beat. Why not a female mascot?

They could pattern a mascot after Michaela Foecke when she had “murder in her eyes” while playing volleyball.

Tell me what’s wrong with this idea?

There’s discussion of the massive recruiting class weekend coming up for football. It is the greatest recruiting weekend in Nebraska since after Pearl Harbor.