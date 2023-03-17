Friday Flakes: My Top 5 Favorite Albums of All-Time

What are your favorite albums?

As inspired by Will Compton’s Bussin’ with the Boys Tier Talk

I need to think about my favorite albums…..10,000 Days by Tool…2001 by Dr. Dre….hmmmm https://t.co/wrQ0FgH856 — Nate McHugh (@nmchugh85) March 11, 2023

In no specific order, I think my current top five might be as follows

Tool’s 10,000 Days

Dr. Dre’s 2001

Pink Floyd’s Wish You Were Here

Linkin Park’s Hybrid Theory

Mumford & Son’s Sigh No More

Though if you asked me tomorrow the list would probably change.

Italy has espresso machine in 2023 World Baseball Classic dugout - NBC Sports Chicago

Tere will be no yawning in Team Italy's dugout at the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

A Nespresso machine was spotted in the Italians' dugout during Friday's WBC game against Chinese Taipei.

The coffee might have played a part in fueling Team Italy to a 7-5 lead through five innings at the Taichung Intercontinental Baseball Stadium in Taiwan. But Italy collapsed late as Chinese Taipei scored six unanswered runs for an 11-7 victory.

Reputation

Reputations are funny things, man.

When I signed with the Knicks two summers ago, I was hype. Actually, I was beyond hype: I’ve had doubters for my entire career — and New York’s front office basically told me to brush those people off to the side. They said, We see you, we believe in you, we want you to be our guy. And here’s a big-time deal to back it up.

Them having that type of faith in me.... it meant everything.

The Yankees provide their players many perks. But not in-flight Wi-Fi. - Sports Illustrated

Tragically, one of the world’s most valuable sports franchises doesn’t provide complimentary internet to its millionaire employees.

The 3-2-1: Spring ball and a big recruiting weekend await Nebraska

Nebraska will prepare for the start of spring practice on Monday this week, and the biggest recruiting weekend we’ve seen perhaps in years.

We hit on that and more in this week’s 3-2-1 column with three things we learned, ask two questions, and make one prediction.

Caden VerMaas setting up spring visit plans soon

Caden VerMaas is getting his spring figured out. The original plan was to play baseball and the Omaha (Neb.) Millard North safety will be doing something completely different in the spring. VerMaas is about to start figuring out his spring visit schedule next.

Nebraska Spring Preview: Offensive Line - On3

The first spring practices of Nebraska’s Matt Rhule era are just around the corner. That means it’s time to take a look at what Nebraska’s new staff will have to work with in 2023.

Next up in our annual Nebraska spring positional previews is the offensive line, which had a lot of turnover during the off-season.

Morning Mash: Finding 'followers' matters too; spring of 'dominant contact' expected; Buschini's toughness

Husker assistant Ed Foley has been tracking the points for offseason team competitions for Nebraska football. So he no doubt has one of the better reads on how chemistry is coming along as players adjust to a new staff and those competitions.

Dvoracek jumps right into building recruiting connections in Missouri and Kansas

Nebraska linebackers coach Rob Dvoracek had barely moved into his office in Memorial Stadium before it was time to hit the road during the January recruiting period.

Dvoracek, who spent the last two seasons with the Carolina Panthers before coming to Nebraska, will be the Huskers’ full-time assistant responsible for efforts in Kansas and Missouri — two large states with a pair of major metro areas that will be key to the Husker recruiting efforts under Matt Rhule.

Mets' Edwin Diaz expected to miss season with torn patellar tendon

New York Mets star closer Edwin Diaz is expected to miss the entire 2023 season because of a knee injury suffered at the World Baseball Classic.

Kansas' Bill Self to miss Thursday's tourney opener vs. Howard

Kansas coach Bill Self will miss Thursday's game against Howard as he continues to progress well from a recent health issue, the school announced.

Justin Thomas - Ball plan fights 'problem that doesn't exist'

Proposed rule changes that would limit how far players can drive the ball at elite golf tournaments would be detrimental to the sport, two-time major winner Justin Thomas said.

"You're trying to create a solution for a problem that doesn't exist. To me, it's just so bad for the game of golf," Thomas told reporters Wednesday ahead of this week's Valspar Championship in Palm Harbor, Florida.

“STICK TO SPORTS!” Nah.

Cocaine Bear review: I took my grandma to see it. Here’s what happened

Have you ever taken your grandmother to see a movie where a giant black bear gets outrageously high on cocaine and goes on a violent killing spree?

Probably not, if I had to guess. Most people take their grandmothers to dainty lunches with chicken salad sandwiches, to shop for antique clocks or to meet up with their knitting-circle friends. Most people don’t take their grandmothers to see Cocaine Bear.

I am not most people.

Nebraska man’s city council argument to rename boneless chicken wings goes viral | The Hill (from 2020)

A Nebraska man went viral this week after solemnly calling on the city council in Lincoln, Neb., to consider renaming boneless chicken wings.

“Lincoln has the opportunity to be a social leader in this country. We have been casually ignoring a problem that has gotten so out of control that our children are throwing around names and words without even understanding their true meaning, treating things as though they’re normal,” Ander Christensen said during the Lincoln City Council meeting Monday.

