Nebraska Women’s Basketball will host Northern Iowa Sunday in NIT Second Round

The Nebraska women’s basketball team will play host to Northern Iowa in the second round of the 2023 Postseason WNIT at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Sunday at 2 p.m. (CT).

Tickets for the Sunday afternoon tip between the Huskers (17-14) and Panthers (23-9) are available now Huskers.com.

Nebraska earned the right to host after posting a 74-65 win over Missouri State in front of 4,116 fans at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Wednesday night. The WNIT made Nebraska’s hosting responsibilities official following Northern Iowa’s 88-76 victory over Colorado State at the McLeod Center in Cedar Falls on Thursday night.

Graduate guard Sam Haiby led the Huskers with a season-high 25 points in Wednesday’s win over Missouri State, while Isabelle Bourne added a double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds. Jaz Shelley put three Huskers in double figures with 11 points on a trio of three-pointers, including a buzzer-beating half-court heave that sent the Big Red to halftime with a six-point lead.

Maya McDermott led four Northern Iowa players in double figures in Thursday night’s win over Colorado State. McDermott scored 21 points and dished out five assists while Kam Finley added 19 points. Emerson Green contributed 17 points, while Grace Boffeli pitched in a double-double with 16 points and 15 rebounds.

Sunday’s game will mark the first meeting between Nebraska and Northern Iowa since the teams faced off in the first round of the 2016 Postseason WNIT at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Panthers edged the Huskers 64-62. Nebraska leads the all-time series with UNI 6-1.

