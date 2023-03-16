Thursday Flakes: March Madness, Cherry Blossoms and Bushcraft

There is a lot to be excited about this week. March Madness starts today! The World Baseball Classic action continues. The cherry blossoms are blooming early this year. Spring Break trips are starting.

Flakes

Wrestling: Huskers Poised for Team Trophy Run at NCAAs | Wrestling | Corn Nation

Nebraska qualified seven of its starters and will be represented by a few wrestlers who will be making return trips to nationals in Liam Cronin, Peyton Robb, Bubba Wilson and Mikey Labriola. Then there’s the Huskers’ trio of redshirt freshmen who are making their first trip to NCAAs in Brock Hardy, Lenny Pinto and Allred. Full brackets at each weight can be found here.

Denim Dawson Enters the Transfer Portal | Men’s Basketball | Corn Nation

Denim played in twenty eight games this year and started in eight of them. During his time on the court he averaged 1.7 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 0.4% assists per game. All while shooting a cool 35% from the floor. His best game was against the University of Nebraska Omaha back in November. He had 8 points, 3 rebounds, and two assists against the Mavericks.

Padding the Stats: Dissecting a Disappointing End and Looking Ahead | Men’s Basketball | Hail Varsity

For the most part this season, Nebraska took care of business against the teams it should have beaten and pulled off a few upsets along the way. That’s what made the season-ending 78-75 loss to Minnesota so shocking. The not-so-golden Gophers are ranked 217th nationally, fifth-worst among all high-major teams.

Nebraska Beats Missouri State 74-65 in First Round of WNIT | Women’s Basketball | Hail Varsity

“Awesome to win and survive and advance this time of year,” head coach Amy Williams said postgame. “I thought just an outstanding gritty performance from Sam Haiby, we knew this team coming in was going to be an outstanding rebounding team, we didn’t really take care of business on the boards like we would like to, but found a way to overcome that and come away with the victory.”

Wilson Named Big Ten Field Athlete of the Year | Track & Field | Huskers.com

Wilson earned the shot put silver medal at the NCAA Indoor Championships on Saturday after a personal-best throw of 68-7 1/4 (20.91m). It was the No. 2 throw in school history and the best finish by a Husker men’s track and field athlete at the NCAA Indoor Championships since 2018.

Hietaranta Takes Home Big Ten Athlete of the Week | Men’s Tennis | Huskers.com

The Lappeenranta, Finland, native went 2-0 this week in a strong performance against Omaha. Partnered with Maruyama, Hietaranta clinched the doubles point for NU with a 6-3 victory on Court 3. In singles, Hietaranta also sealed the overall victory for the Big Red on Court 1 with a 6-4, 6-4 win. Hietaranta moves to 13-7 in singles play this season and 11-6 in doubles.

Huskers Take on Nicolls in Kansas | Baseball | Huskers.com

Nebraska continues play with a three-game series against Nicholls on Thursday and Friday in Manhattan, Kansas. First pitch between the Huskers and Colonels is set for 11 a.m. on Thursday, while the two teams are scheduled to play a doubleheader on Friday beginning at 2:30 p.m. Game one of the doubleheader is set for seven innings, while game two will be a nine-inning game.

Travel

10 Places to See Cherry Blossoms in the US in 2023 | Travel | Lonely Planet

All over the USA, people celebrate their appearance with annual festivals, or just simply get outside to special spots and take in the cherries’ natural beauty. As another blooming season approaches, here are the 10 best places to see cherry blossoms – and when to see them – in 2023.

NYC’s Central Park Just Released a Cherry Blossom Tracking Map — and Some Blooms Are Already at Peak | Travel | Travel + Leisure

The park, which features multiple varieties of cherry trees, is still waiting for the rest to bloom, but said that will likely happen “much earlier than usual” this year due to the warm winter.

11 Best Places to Take Your Parents and Grandparents on Holiday | Travel | Lonely Planet

Going long-haul with the next generation can be particularly challenging – air travel loses some of its sheen with advancing years, and the cost of travel insurance soars. If anyone in the group has limited mobility, consider the ease of getting around – at street level, as well as by public transport – and the general levels of convenience and comfort in your chosen destination.

The Impact Movies on European Travel | Travel | Travel Pulse

Naturally, these TV shows and movies can be an invaluable starting point and sales tool for travel advisors, so I got in touch with travel advisors all across the country for their thoughts on the subject.

Nearly 2 Million Unfilled Jobs in Travel & Tourism Threaten Industry’s Growth | Travel | Travel Pulse

U.S. Travel Association President and CEO Geoff Freeman issued a statement about the employment crisis, noting that the need for workers could be solved by issuing more temporary or seasonal worker visas for people from other countries.

TSA Is Using Artificial Intelligence to Reduce Unnecessary Pat-Downs | Travel | Conde Nast Traveler

The improvement comes in the form of an updated algorithm used on TSA’s body scanners that’s designed to substantially decrease the amount of false alarms that lead to erroneous pat-downs. The new algorithm was designed to ease the body scanner process for transgender, nonbinary, and gender nonconforming travelers, who in the past have often had issues with the machines.

Hawaii May Soon Pass a $50 Green Fee for Visitors | Travel | Conde Nast Traveler

Visitors who are at least 15 years old would pay a $50 fee to the state and receive an environmental license, granting them access to the state’s parks, beaches, and trails for a year. The digital pass would be available through an app or site that works hand-in-hand with the current reservation systems in place. Travelers will then be required to show that pass to gain entry to state-run sites.

Why Bushcraft is Booming Again | Travel | BBC

Increasing numbers of people around the world are taking to woodlands and wildernesses to learn ancient survival skills and rekindle a lost connection with the natural world.

The Progressive City That Few Know About | Travel | BBC

Nijmegen may be the oldest city in the Netherlands, but it punches above its weight in terms of green initiatives and sustainability.

Gujiya: A Flaky Pastry to Celebrate Holi | Travel | BBC

The festive treat is flaky and crumbly on the outside, with a soft and sweet filling that can be made with a variety of ingredients like coconut, cashews and khoya.

Last But Not Least

Let’s get ready for a presidential rumble in the ring!