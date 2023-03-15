Denim Dawson Enters The Transfer Portal

Another day in the post season and another Husker enters the transfer portal. Today we have forward Denim Dawson. The redshirt freshman has been with Nebraska for two years now and has decided to take his talents elsewhere. The 6’6” guard came to Lincoln from Castaic, CA where he was a three star prospect coming out of high school.

Denim is the second player since Nebraska’s season came to an end in the Big Ten Tournament to leave the team. Oleg Kojents left the team on Tuesday, March 14th.

Denim played in twenty eight games this year and started in eight of them. During his time on the court he averaged 1.7 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 0.4% assists per game. All while shooting a cool 35% from the floor. His best game was against the University of Nebraska Omaha back in November. He had 8 points, 3 rebounds, and two assists against the Mavericks.