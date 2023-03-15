Wednesday Flakes Brings You The News That Matters Most - And A Picture Of Fred Hoiberg

It has been a few days since Fred graced the front page of Corn Nation. So I fixed that with this flakes. I hope you enjoy todays news dump.

Mankilling Mastodons

Matt Rhule’s Texas recruiting formula and how he’ll implement it at Nebraska - The Athletic Rhule signed six Texans in his first class, four of whom were offered by the new coaching staff after his Nov. 26 hire.

Bastian Vanden Bosch, 2026 ATH, already receiving Power Five interest - On3

Phoenix (Ariz.) Brophy College Preparatory athlete Bastian Vanden Bosch spoke with On3 about where he is in the recruiting process.

Nebraska Football’s Memorial Stadium: The Seventh Decade, 1983-92 - All Huskers

The Huskers flirted with championships but soon found themselves overmatched by the nation’s top teams — and then went to work at correcting that

Keith Williams believes Husker football is 'a special place right now' for recruits to create legacy

Nebraska’s Keith Williams sees current recruits with a similar opportunity to the one he experienced as a Husker player.

Other News From The Sporting World

Nate Oats, loyal to the end, protects star Brandon Miller at Alabama - The Washington Post With a former player facing a murder charge and another starring on the court after being at the scene, Alabama's coach is being tested in a historic season.

Packers may be content to wait until the draft to trade Aaron Rodgers - ProFootballTalk

As the Packers, Jets, and Aaron Rodgers are locked in a three-way stare down straight out of The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly, the Packers feel no compulsion to blink.

2023 NFL free agency tracker: Latest updates on where top 100 free agents are signing - CBSSports.com

A running list of top available players, their new teams and contracts

Ranking and Tracking the NFL’s Best Remaining Free Agents - The Ringer

It’s time to reset the free agent big board. As the market officially opens, these are the best players still looking for new deals.

Chris Beard hire to Ole Miss basketball proves Rebels' desperation

Chris Beard spoke of proof after his hire at Ole Miss, but all that's clear is the Rebels are unapologetically desperate to revive a moribund program.

Rickie Fowler to join TGL, the Monday night golf league led by Tiger

According to a recent report, Rickie Fowler is set to join TGL, the new Monday night golf league led by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy.

Dozens of drivers arrested and hundreds cited during State Basketball weekends

NSP arrested 23 people for DUI and stopped 36 people for speeding at 100 miles per hour or more during both NSAA State Basketball tournament weekends.

Yellow Journalism

Two Colorado Fourteeners Are Closing to the Public - Backpacker

After state legislators voted down a bill that would have blocked hikers from suing private landowners over injuries, the owner of two of Colorado’s most popular summits says he’ll close the trail to the top.

Ted Lasso Season 3: If this is the end, fans should enjoy the ride

Stories alone can’t heal you, but they can show you what healing looks like. And great stories don’t skip over the work.

What the loss of Silicon Valley Bank means for Silicon Valley | The Economist

Regulators prevented a cash crunch—but venture capital has not emerged unscathed | Finance & economics

Russian Fighter Jet Collides With U.S. Reaper Drone Over Black Sea - WSJ

Incident in international airspace prompts the drone’s operators to bring it down

Auditory Enlightenment