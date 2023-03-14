Nebraska Forward Oleg Kojenets has entered his name into Transfer Portal

After the past two seasons in Lincoln as a Nebraska Cornhusker, forward Oleg Kojenets has officially entered the transfer portal. The 7-footer from Kaunas, Lithuania played in 18 games for the Huskers this season as a redshirt freshman after taking a role with the scout team his first season in 2021-2022. Kojenets will have three years remaining of eligibility.

The big man arrived on campus as a three-star recruit according to Rivals and played his senior year of high school at Western Reserve Academy in Hudson, Ohio. Kojenets was born in Hungary and was studying computer science at UNL. His parents both played at UNC Wilmington and his father played professionally after college.

Kojenets saw limited minutes playing for the Huskers this season with a season-high of nine at Purdue on Jan. 13. At Maryland on Jan. 28, he had a career-high free throw attempts (3) and makes (4). Of note in that statistic is his remark when he committed to Nebraska he highlighted that he likes to shoot free throws and get opponents in foul trouble. On the season, Kojenets finished 4-for-6.

Kojenets averaged just 3.4 minutes per game playing at Nebraska, scoring just 0.6 points per game and grabbing 0.7 rebounds per game. Kojenets also tallied one block and one steal on the season.

The redshirt freshman is the first confirmed player for Nebraska to enter the transfer portal at this point, though there is no clear indication others will or will not follow.