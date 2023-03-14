Corn Flakes: A Little More Basketball

I wasn’t quite ready for basketball to be over, so while I was disappointed the Husker Men’s team didn’t make the NIT I am glad that the women did. I will be ready to watch them and cheer them on Wednesday night.

Also, I’ve got my brackets filled out for the NCAA tournament and I guess I’m going for Purdue to take it all on the men’s side. Who do you have winning it all?

Here are your flakes.

Nebraska

Jason Derulo was in Omaha because he has a stake in a women’s professional volleyball team that will be coming to Omaha in February of 2024. While he was here, he gave one server a tip he won’t forget.

Jason Derulo leaves $5,000 tip for Omaha restaurant server

Jason Derulo's generous $5,000 tip helped cover a semester of college tuition for Charleston's server Jordan Schaffer in Omaha, Neb., this week.

Good story here: Former #Giants OL Nick Gates, who broke his left fibula and tibia in a game against Washington in 2021 and battled his way back from seven surgeries, is headed to … Washington.



Gates has agreed to terms on a three-year deal with the #Commanders, source says. pic.twitter.com/TPHfUcu62i — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 13, 2023

Jorgenson, Clairmont Ready for NCAA Championships - University of Nebraska

Gena Jorgenson and Kelsey Clairmont are set to represent Nebraska at the 2023 NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships. The two Huskers will compete March 15-18 in Knoxville,

Nebraska Football: Counting down most intriguing Huskers to watch during spring ball with No. 7 Javin Wright

We continue our countdown of the 30 most intriguing Huskers to watch during spring ball with No. 7 Javin Wright.

Elsewhere

What does the future of realignment look like in college football?

What could be the next domino to fall in realignment? Our reporters discuss college football's future and give their wildest predictions.

College football spring practice 2023: Overhyped, underhyped teams ahead of upcoming season

...

Trevor Bauer to sign with Japanese team Yokohama DeNA BayStars - The Athletic

https://theathletic.com/4304370/2023/03/13/trevor-bauer-yokohama-baystars/?source=user_shared_article

How an FBI agent stained an NCAA basketball corruption probe - Los Angeles Times

A Times investigation reveals new details about a probe into NCAA men's college basketball and misconduct by the lead FBI agent in Vegas.

Michigan State and Suzy Merchant mutually agree she will step down

MSU women's basketball will begin a search for a new head coach following Suzy Merchant stepping down Monday, March 13