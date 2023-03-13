 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Filed under:

Nebraska’s Cole Evans Named Big Ten Baseball Player of the Week

After a mixed first couple weeks, Evans exploded offensively in 3 games this last week.

By Aaron Rastovski
/ new
Nebraska Athletic Department

Cole Evans was named the Big Ten Player of the week, after a mind boggling 3 game stretch last week that was unfortunately cut short with the cancelation of SUNDAYS ILLINOSI

  • 9 for 11 (.818 avg)
  • 2 Home Runs (both in a game against Northern Colorado on 3/8)
  • 3 Doubles (2 in a game against Illinois St on 3/11)
  • 7 RBIs
  • 4 Runs scored
  • 1 Stolen Base
  • 1 Walk
  • 2.468 OPS

Way to go Cole!!!

