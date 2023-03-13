Nebraska’s Cole Evans Named Big Ten Baseball Player of the Week

Weekly #B1GBaseball Awards— Big Ten Baseball (@B1Gbaseball) March 13, 2023
⚾ Player of the Week: Cole Evans, @Husker_Baseball
⚾ Co-Pitchers of the Week: Ben Gorski, @RutgersBaseball; Jake Marshall, @RutgersBaseball
⚾ Freshman of the Week: Mitch Voit, @umichbaseball
Cole Evans was named the Big Ten Player of the week, after a mind boggling 3 game stretch last week that was unfortunately cut short with the cancelation of SUNDAYS ILLINOSI
- 9 for 11 (.818 avg)
- 2 Home Runs (both in a game against Northern Colorado on 3/8)
- 3 Doubles (2 in a game against Illinois St on 3/11)
- 7 RBIs
- 4 Runs scored
- 1 Stolen Base
- 1 Walk
- 2.468 OPS
Way to go Cole!!!
