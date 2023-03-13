Nebraska’s Cole Evans Named Big Ten Baseball Player of the Week

Cole Evans was named the Big Ten Player of the week, after a mind boggling 3 game stretch last week that was unfortunately cut short with the cancelation of SUNDAYS ILLINOSI

9 for 11 (.818 avg)

2 Home Runs (both in a game against Northern Colorado on 3/8)

3 Doubles (2 in a game against Illinois St on 3/11)

7 RBIs

4 Runs scored

1 Stolen Base

1 Walk

2.468 OPS

Way to go Cole!!!