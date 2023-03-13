Nebraska-Nicholls Upcoming Baseball Series Moved to Manhattan, Kansas

Due to the forecasted weather in Lincoln this upcoming weekend, Nebraska and Nicholls have agreed to move the series to Manhattan, Kansas. This was talked about last weekend with Illinois State, but they decided in the end to not move it, and it cost them a game. Kansas St will be traveling to Baylor, so it opened up their stadium for the weekend.

Nebraska and Nicholls will play game 1 at Tointon Field on Thursday at 11am, and games 2 & 3 will be a doubleheader on Friday, with the first game being 7 innings, and starting at 2:30 pm and game 3 (a full 9 innings) approximately 30 minutes after. So as you can see, they are going from what was a scheduled 4 game series, to 3 games.

Due to the forecasted weather conditions, our series vs. Nicholls has been relocated to Kansas State’s Tointon Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kan.



See the below Tweets for any FAQ



I don’t know if I’d get super comfortable with the schedule, as Thursday is calling for 90% chance of rain in MAnhattan. But with the 11 am start, they are open the rest of the day if needed, and it is an all turf field, so will drain relatively quickly.

Admission and parking will be free to all the games. There will be no video streaming this series now. Audio, as always, will be on the Husker Radio Network.