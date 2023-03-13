Nebraska Women’s Basketball set to host Missouri State Wednesday, March 15

The Nebraska Cornhuskers’ women’s basketball team found out its opponent for the WNIT Monday afternoon. The bracket was finally released with the Huskers scheduled to host Missouri State in Lincoln at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Wednesday, March 15. Tipoff is set for 6:00 p.m. Central Time.

The Missouri State Bears finished the season 20-11 with a 14-6 mark in Missouri Valley Conference play. The Bears, earning the five-seed for the conference tournament, defeated Bradley in the opening round before falling 73-70 to No. 4-seeded Drake in the quarterfinals Friday, March 10.

The winner of the Missouri St-Nebraska contest will advance to face the winner of Northern Iowa-Colorado State. Should UNL notch the victory, it would host the next round matchup in Lincoln as the higher seeded team as well.

Nebraska and Missouri State have played twice before. The Huskers hold a 2-0 record over the Bears with a neutral-site win on Dec. 1, 1995 in Corvallis, Oregon and a win in Lincoln on Nov. 29, 1986.

Nebraska finished the season 16-14 overall and 8-10 in conference play. UNL closed out the regular season on a two-game win streak before falling to Michigan State in the Second Round of the Big Ten Tournament.

The Husker women earned a third-straight postseason bid Sunday night. UNL earned a No. 8-seed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament, it’s 15th all-time NCAA appearance. UNL also earned a bid to the 2021 WNIT as well, marking its seventh WNIT trip for the women’s team.

Of UNL’s seven appearances in the WNIT, the team’s best finish was an appearance in the 2006 quarterfinals. Three other appearances have extended to the Second Round, including in 2021. The Huskers also appeared in the NWIT in 1992. UNL will be making its 19th postseason tournament appearance in the last 25 years.

Second-round games at host sites will be played March 18-21, before the Super 16 contests are held at host sites March 22-24. The WNIT Great Eight will be played at host institutions March 25-27, before the semifinals March 28-29. The WNIT Championship Game will be played at a host institution on Saturday, April 1 at 4:30 p.m. (CT) in a game televised by CBS Sports Network.

You can find the full WNIT bracket here.