Join the 2023 Corn Nation Men’s Tournament Bracket Contest

March Madness is back!

This year we have prizes from the official Corn Nation shop.

You can click the link here to join the official Corn Nation group on ESPN and fill out your bracket. We’re limiting it to one bracket submission for this group because let’s be real here...the person who submits 25 different brackets every tournament is silly.

Once you have joined the group and submitted your picks, fill out this form with your contact information and bracket name so you are eligible for prizes in the Corn Nation shop. If you don’t fill out the form, we likely won’t have a way to contact which means we can’t send you a prize.

The top three finishers in the Corn Nation bracket contest will receive the following prizes:

1st Place: Hoodie of your choice

2nd Place: T-Shirt of your choice

3rd Place: Beanie/Bandana

Here is the link to the form.

https://s.surveyplanet.com/ap7yr2hc

Here is a link to the official Corn Nation shop.

https://cobbycorn.com/

Good luck and may the best picker win.

Feel free to share your Final Four and crazy upsets picks in the comments.

https://fantasy.espn.com/tournament-challenge-bracket/2023/en/group?groupID=4808538