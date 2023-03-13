Monday Flakes: WNIT Hopes, Cocaine Cat and Corned Beef

The Husker women were an easy pick for the WNIT. They were the top Big Ten team to miss out on the NCAA, which gives them the autobid. I was hoping the men could squeak in, but the NIT committee didn't see what they wanted.

How do you think the ladies will do? I think they have at least a couple wins in them if they play like they did most of the season. They are in a strong position to host at least a couple of games, which helps the cause. I watched my Jackrabbits run away with the WNIT last year - it would be fun to see the Huskers do the same.

Corn Flakes

Rifle: Ossi Claims NCAA Title in Smallbore - University of Nebraska

Junior All-American Cecelia Ossi grabbed the NCAA smallbore title, as the No. 7 Nebraska rifle team took fifth place in the smallbore event of the NCAA Championships

Latimer, Luff Set School Records on Day One at NCAA Track & Field Finals - University of Nebraska

The Nebraska track and field team secured one first-team All-America honor and a pair of second-team All-America honors on the first day of the 2023 NCAA Indoor

Husker Softball Finishes Weekend with 7-2 Win Over Bears - University of Nebraska

The Nebraska softball team finished the weekend with a 7-2 win over Missouri State (9-12) on Sunday afternoon in Wichita, Kan.

Husker Beach Volleyball Tops Oregon, 3-2, in Queen’s Cup - University of Nebraska

The Nebraska beach volleyball team closed out the Heineken Queen’s Cup with a 3-2 win over Oregon on Sunday in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Sports!

Sacco Sez: Lyle Alzado's unlikely path to the NFL

Broncos Team Historian Jim Saccomano reflects on how Lyle Alzado went from South Dakota's Yankton College to the NFL.

Reading That Makes You Smarter

(Not Guaranteed)

Why Is It Called “Corned Beef” If There’s No Corn?

Corned beef and cabbage has beef, cabbage, and not a speck of corn. What gives?

'Cocaine cat' escaped owner, will now live at Cincinnati Zoo | AP News

An African serval cat that was found with cocaine in its system after an escape at a traffic stop now calls the Cincinnati Zoo home, much to the delight of social media users still amused by the recent release of the movie " Cocaine Bear ."

See the First Complete Map of an Insect's Brain | Smart News| Smithsonian Magazine

Over 12 years, scientists charted more than 3,000 neurons and the nearly 550,000 connections between them in a larval fruit fly

Another Week Another Poop Article

Unraveling The Mystery Of The Bear Fecal Plug | IFLScience

Does the bear sh*t in the woods? Not as much as you’d think.