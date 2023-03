Due to cold temperatures, the series finale vs Illinois State has been cancelled.

SCHEDULE CHANGE



Today’s game against Illinois State has been canceled due to cold temperatures. https://t.co/LWOdPCOvm5 — Nebraska Baseball (@Husker_Baseball) March 12, 2023

The Huskers next game will be to host the Omaha Mavericks at Hawks Field at Haymarket Park on Tuesday, March 14th with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 pm.