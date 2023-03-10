 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Nebraska Baseball vs Illinois State Friday Afternoon Game Thread

Let cheer on our Huskers as they start their series against the Redbirds!

By Aaron Rastovski
/ new
Nebraska Athletic Department

Illinois State Redbirds (5-6) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-4-1)

Location: Hawks Field At Haymarket Park, Lincoln, NE

Date/Time: Friday, March 10 @ 4:05 CT

Head Coach(s): Steve Holm (92-106) & Will Bolt (4th season, 71-56-1)

Stream: B1G+

Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App

Probable Pitchers: RHP Derek Salata (2-0, 1.72 ERA) vs. LHP Emmett Olson (1-1, 4.32 ERA)

See the preview of the series with the Redbirds here.

Note for Game 2 on Saturday

More From Corn Nation

Loading comments...