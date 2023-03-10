Nebraska Baseball vs Illinois State Friday Afternoon Game Thread

Illinois State Redbirds (5-6) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (7-4-1)
Location: Hawks Field At Haymarket Park, Lincoln, NE
Date/Time: Friday, March 10 @ 4:05 CT
Head Coach(s): Steve Holm (92-106) & Will Bolt (4th season, 71-56-1)
Stream: B1G+
Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App
Probable Pitchers: RHP Derek Salata (2-0, 1.72 ERA) vs. LHP Emmett Olson (1-1, 4.32 ERA)
Let's roll. pic.twitter.com/YHdfzM3qfo— Nebraska Baseball (@Husker_Baseball) March 10, 2023
See the preview of the series with the Redbirds here.
Note for Game 2 on Saturday
Saturday’s game against Illinois State has been pushed back two hours, with first pitch set for 4:05 PM CT.https://t.co/CHbIut7Qev— Nebraska Baseball (@Husker_Baseball) March 10, 2023
Loading comments...