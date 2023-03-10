Five Heart Podcast 319: Baptism By Fire

Wednesday, March 8, 2023. What a night to go LIVE for a Five Heart podcast. But look at it this way, there’s still Big Ten basketball. The world isn’t shutting down. Why are these statements relevant? The last time we recorded a Five Heart Podcast while the Nebraska Men’s Basketball team was playing on the first night of the Big Ten Tournament was Wednesday, March 11, 2020, and the Nebraska/Indiana game was the last game played in the tournament before sports ended for months due to the Covid 19 pandemic.

So we avoided that mess again. But we have completely different “situations” in this episode. For starters, Greg’s connection was all out of whack at the beginning, so the show doesn’t really even start until about three minutes in. But don’t worry, the first three minutes are wholly entertaining.

And also - Jon gives the show a really rousing fifteen minutes...the fifteen minutes of halftime in Nebrasketball’s unfortunate loss to Minnesota. The guys talk about that game and the season, as well as:

Nebraska Baseball

Women’s Basketball

Matt Rhule

Former HCSF

Blaine being gone from Nebraska since 1959

Greg’s beer selection

CornDawgs

Jon’s imminent frustration over Nebrasketball

Stupid Iowa

Dylan Raiola

As always, we begin with a particular framework of ideas and the viewers contribute.