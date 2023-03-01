2023 Husker Scouting Combine Preview

The Combine is one of the major tent pole events of the NFL Draft season as we see nearly 300 prospects ascend to Indianapolis for medical testing, team interviews, timed and position drills.

Nebraska has three players invited to take part in the Combine festivities including Trey Palmer, Travis Vokolek and Ochaun Mathis. Here is a look at how you can watch these former Huskers during the NFL Network’s coverage and what to expect from each of them.

Thursday March 2nd, 3:00-8:00 CST

The NFL switched up the order of positions for the 2023 Combine having the defensive lineman and linebackers go first and saving the quarterbacks and receives till the weekend.

Ochaun Mathis

Mathis didn’t live up to the hype in 2022, so his invitation may surprise some, but when your 6’5, athletic and a pass rusher the NFL is going to be very interested. At the Shrine Game Mathis really shined when they slid him inside as a pass rusher.

At the combine Mathis should be in a great place to stand out. Mathis may not have piled up sacks, but he did show good burst and agility. That could allow him to have a good 10 yard split while also doing well at the 3-Cone and Short Shuttle. If Mathis can test well and showcase his agility in position drills, you could start to hear his name a lot more frequently.

Saturday March 4th, 1:00 -8:00 CST

Nebraska has two players going on Saturday as Trey Palmer looks to continue his momentum while Travis Vokolek is looking to get noticed.

Trey Palmer

After a tremendous season at Nebraska, Trey Palmer is looking to take that next step and it could be with a strong Combine showing. Based off his burst and ability to get deep, I envision him running a 40 yard time in the 4.3’s. Any time in the 4.3’s would be good for Palmer and back up what we’ve seen on tape.

There may be some concerns about Palmer being more than just a deep threat. That is why the agility testing and position drills can also give Palmer a chance to showcase his skills to NFL teams. A strong showing in Indy could solidify Palmer’s status as a Day 2 option.

Travis Vokolek

In last year’s draft Austin Allen had a good showing at the Combine to go along with one of the best seasons a tight end has had at Nebraska. And he went undrafted. So Travis Vokolek has his work cut out for him in Indianapolis.

With that being said, I could see Vokolek actually being drafted. Injuries early in the season prevented Vokolek from hitting his stride and finally being able to put up numbers. That’s why I’m excited to see what he can do at the Combine. Vokolek also struck me as a sneaky good athlete so I’m curious to see what type of numbers he’ll put up. Vokolek is also a strong blocker which should show up in those drills.