Happy Birthday Nebraska!

It’s March 1st and that means it’s Nebraska’s birthday. The old state is 156 years old and has never looked better.

Oh yeah, Nebrasketball lost last night to Michigan State in the second half...I don’t want to talk about it.

Also, you are all going to miss Dirk more than you realize.

Mankilling Mastodons

Second-Half Spartans Too Hot for Nebraska Basketball - All Huskers

Michigan State ran away to beat Huskers 80-67 on Senior Night in Lincoln

Nebraska Football: Oregon enters the Dylan Raiola chat

It doesn't appear that Dylan Raiola is as close to committing to the Nebraska football program than people thought, and Oregon could be a new wrinkle.

Fred Hoiberg turning Nebraska into a postseason contender is his best work yet - The Athletic

The Huskers are 14-14 and have won three consecutive games, and their star player was just shouted out by Steph Curry. How did this happen?

Former Nebraska players to watch at the NFL Scouting Combine - The Athletic

Three ex-Huskers are in Indy this year, with speedy wide receiver Trey Palmer headlining the list.

How Nebraska’s Derrick Walker got ‘out of the dark place’ and began playing his best basketball Derrick Walker’s alarm blared, but he didn’t want to move.

Dirk Chatelain: Driven by the story, mine at the World-Herald has come to and end

It was about 5,000 bylines ago. Roughly 5 million words ago. Somehow the scene is still vivid in my memory.

Other News From The Sporting World

Why Did Eddie Bauer Lay Off Its Whole Team of Professional Athletes? It’s Complicated. - Outside Online

Last month the company discontinued its Guide Built program, letting go of over 20 athletes in the process. Who’s left? Influencers.

William & Mary has the most creative offense in CFB. Here’s what you might be missing - The Athletic

William & Mary runs one of the most innovative and creative offensive systems in all football.

The 90-Year-Old Man Who Still Crushes 100 Milers - Trail Runner Magazine

How 90-year-old ultrarunner Don Jans continues to crush 100 mile trail races.

How Far Can This Version of James Harden Take the Philadelphia 76ers? - The Ringer

The former MVP has adapted and evolved to become an excellent conductor of Philly’s offense. But the biggest question about Harden remains—and it won’t be answered until the playoffs.

Pressing questions for several Big Ten staffs this spring - On3

Wisconsin’s Phil Longo was among the most interesting OC hires this offseason. Has Nebraska and Illinois adequately reloaded its rosters?

Duke basketball head coach Jon Scheyer makes ACC history - Sports Illustrated Duke Blue Devils News, Analysis and More

The Duke basketball squad enjoyed a perfect Cameron Indoor Stadium campaign this season and, in doing so, put Jon Scheyer's name in the history books.

FSU fires warning shot to ACC: ‘Something has to change’

A trustee asked whether a buyout to leave the ACC was feasible. The answer wasn’t “no.”

How socialism boosts American sport | The Economist

The NFL’s rules mean that success is spread widely, unlike in European football | Culture

ESPN’s Marcus Spears Slams Controversial Comment by Colorado’s Deion Sanders - Sports Illustrated

The NFL analyst weighed in on the controversial remarks made by the new Buffaloes coach.

Yellow Journalism

Norfolk’s buses stopped running after $1 million went missing. The main suspect is still on the run. - Flatwater Free Press

One of the last bus drivers in Norfolk begins his day by taking Nancy Stehlik to work.

The real story behind fish Fridays: lust, lies and empire : The Salt : NPR

An old myth holds that Catholics eat fish on Fridays because of a secret pact a medieval pope made to sell more fish. That's just a fish tale. The real story behind fish Fridays is way better.

Cocaine Bear review: I took my grandma to see it. Here’s what happened

Yep, I took my grandmother to go see Cocaine Bear.

Podcast Schmodcast

Auditory Enlightenment