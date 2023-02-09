Nebraska WBB vs Illinois Preview and Game Thread

In their past two games, the Huskers have given their fans some gray hairs. They blew a 20+ point lead vs Michigan State but held on to win by six. They had a 20+ point lead vs Northwestern, but had to hold of a Wildcat rally (but still won by 12). Both wins were aided by a great first quarter and free throws at the end.

The Huskers cannot do that vs the Illini and expect to hang on for a win.

Nebraska Cornhuskers (14-9, 6-6 Big Ten) vs. Illinois Fighting Illini (18-6, 8-5 Big Ten)

Thursday, February 9, 2023, 7 p.m. (CT)

Pinnacle Bank Arena - Lincoln, Nebraska

Live Video: B1G+

Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (6:45 p.m.) Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst) Lincoln (107.3 FM/1400 AM), Omaha (590 AM), Huskers.com, Huskers App

Special Event: Black History Celebration/DEI Rising Coaches

Nebraska Cornhuskers (14-9, 6-6 Big Ten)

34 - Isabelle Bourne - 6-2 - Jr. - F - 11.6 ppg, 6.5 rpg

40 - Alexis Markowski - 6-3 - So. - C/F - 12.1 ppg, 9.6 rpg

1 - Jaz Shelley - 5-9 - Jr. - G - 12.5 ppg, 4.4 rpg

4 - Sam Haiby - 5-9 - Gr. - G - 10.2 ppg, 5.4 rpg

42 - Maddie Krull - 5-9 - So. - G - 5.6 ppg, 1.9 rpg

Off the Bench

21 - Annika Stewart - 6-3 - So. - F - 6.1 ppg, 3.2 rpg

14 - Callin Hake - 5-9 - Fr. - G - 5.2 ppg, 1.4 rpg

15 - Kendall Moriarty - 6-1 - So. - G - 3.6 ppg, 1.8 rpg

44 - Maggie Mendelson - 6-5 - Fr. - F/C - 3.0 ppg, 2.3 rpg

32 - Kendall Coley - 6-2 - So. - F/G - 1.9 ppg, 1.6 rpg

2 - Trinity Brady - 5-11 - Jr. - G - 2.6 ppg, 1.9 rpg

3 - Allison Weidner (Out) - 5-10 - So. - G - 10.2 ppg, 6.2 rpg

Head Coach: Amy Williams (Nebraska, 1998) Seventh Season at Nebraska (110-93); 16th Season Overall (303-202)

Illinois Fighting Illini (18-6, 8-5 Big Ten)

23 - Brynn Shoup-Hill - 6-3 - So. - F - 6.5 ppg, 5.5 rpg

44 - Kendall Bostic - 6-2 - Jr. - F - 10.5 ppg, 10.1 rpg

1 - Genesis Bryant - 5-6 - Jr. - G - 15.3 ppg, 3.3 rpg

3 - Makira Cook - 5-6 - Jr. - G - 17.8 ppg, 3.6 rpg

24 - Adalia McKenzie - 5-10 - So. - G - 14.3 ppg, 6.4 rpg

Off the Bench

11 - Jada Peebles - 5-10 - Sr. - G - 6.1 ppg, 1.5 rpg

12 - Jayla Oden - 5-9 - So. - G - 4.3 ppg, 1.5 rpg

14 - Geovana Lopes - 6-3 - Gr. - F/C - 1.2 ppg, 2.1 rpg

21 - Aicha Ndour - 6-6 - Jr. - C - 1.7 ppg, 2.0 rpg

4 - Kam’Ren Rhodes - 5-6 - Fr. - G - 2.1 ppg, 0.6 rpg

33 - Samantha Dewey - 6-2 - Fr. - F - 1.6 ppg, 1.9 rpg

0 - Camille Jackson - 5-11 - Fr. - G - 1.0 ppg, 0.6 rpg

13 - Liisa Taponen - 6-5 - Fr. - C - 0.3 ppg, 0.4 rpg

Head Coach: Shauna Green (Canisius, 2002) First Season at Illinois (18-6); Ninth Season Overall (174-81)

Scouting The Illinois Fighting Illini

Coach Shauna Green brings her first Illinois team to Lincoln with an 18-6 overall record and an 8-5 Big Ten mark, including handing No. 5 Iowa its only Big Ten loss of the season (Jan. 1). The Fighting Illini also have two losses to current No. 2 Indiana and losses at current No. 12 Michigan and No. 13 Ohio State along with a home Big Ten loss to Purdue (62-52, Jan. 26). The setback to Purdue joins a non-conference loss to Delaware (Nov. 26) as the Illini’s only losses this season to unranked opponents.

Illinois is coming off a 69-62 home win over Minnesota on Sunday to complete a season series sweep of the Golden Gophers.

Illinois was ranked briefly in both the AP and WBCA Top 25 polls a few weeks ago and the Fighting Illini are currently the No. 2 team receiving votes outside both polls (27th).