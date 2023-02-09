Thursday Flakes: Monarch Butterflies, Loyalty Programs and Earthquake Relief

It’s really saddening to read about the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria this week. I teach English online and have a lot of students who are Turkish so it’s been tough to get through some lessons this week. It’s really heartbreaking to hear these stories. Thousands of people have died and now many have been left homeless in below freezing temperatures. Some towns have been completely flattened and destroyed by the earthquakes. Hopefully they get the help that they need to put them on the path to recovery. You can click this article here for more information on where to donate and help victims of the earthquakes.

On a more positive note, there was no travel flakes last week because I was visiting a monarch butterfly sanctuary in the state of Michoacan, Mexico. This is the area that the monarch butterflies migrate during the fall from the United States and Canada. This has been on my list of places to visit in Mexico and it was definitely worth the trip from Mexico City. The experience of seeing so many monarch butterflies flying and floating everywhere is absolutely incredible. I talked with the locals there and they told me January and February is the best time to come to the reserve and see the monarch butterflies. I will definitely be back again soon and brings some friends this time.

What is the most popular butterfly in your local area? How many airline loyalty programs are you signed up for? Have you ever felt an earthquake? Are there any countries you would consider living in besides the United States or Canada? Do you have any plans for Valentine’s Day? Feel free to answer these questions and discuss much more in the comments below.

Anyways...onto Flakes.

Flakes

Wolverines Pad NIT Resume in a Tough 93-72 Husker Loss | Men’s Basketball | Corn Nation

The Huskers shot a respectable, but inadequate 35% from beyond the arc, going 7-of-20 as a team and led by Keisei Tominaga’s 24 points, including 4-of-8 from deep. Derrick Walker was second in scoring with 15 and led on the boards with seven and in helpers with eight. Tominaga led all scorers on the night as well as Michigan’s Jett Howard managed 22, one of six UM players in double figures.

Three Huskers Earn Invites to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine | Football | Corn Nation

The NFL released their full list of players invited to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine this morning. Of the 319 players invited, Nebraska had three players invited. Over the past five years Nebraska has had at least one player invited with four in 2020 and four in 2022. Here is a look at which former Huskers were invited and what we could expect.

Nebraska Recruiting: The Storylines Surrounding 2024 In-State Prospects | Football | Hail Varsity

Nebraska’s already offered seven different in-state 2024 recruits. That includes the Bellevue West trio of Dae’vonn Hall, Isaiah McMorris and Danny Kaelin, Omaha Westside athlete Caleb Benning, Elkhorn South lineman Ashton Murphy, Omaha Central lineman Caleb Pyfrom and top in-state product Carter Nelson, the tight end from Ainsworth. None of them have committed and all of them received offers from other schools.

Nebraska Baseball Bringing Experience, Culture of Doing ‘Whatever it Takes’ Into Season | Baseball | Hail Varsity

“It’s a big deal to have those guys back that choose to come back that don’t have to come back,” Bolt said Wednesday. “They don’t have to continue playing and certainly don’t have to continue to playing at Nebraska. To have those guys around us, you can’t really overstate their value to the team, just because they’ve had so many experiences. They’ve seen the ups and downs, they’ve been involved in a COVID year where the season got ripped away from them.”

Nebraska Softball Ready for Season Ahead With Veteran Team and Day-by-Day Focus | Softball | Hail Varsity

“Somebody asked me the other day, you know, I’ve been at this for over three decades and does it feel like it’s been that long?” Revelle said in her opening statement. “I said no. It feels like the first year all over again. And as long as we’re feeling that way—and I think our players are feeling that way—then it’s pretty special.”

Trev Alberts Sees ‘Undeniable’ Progress from Fred Hoiberg, Nebraska Basketball | Men’s Basketball | Omaha World-Herald

“It’s undeniable the progress that Fred and his staff have made,” Alberts said during a wide-ranging interviews hours before NU tipped off against Michigan. “The staff additions he made, as he recreated his staff, have been really, really good. Our team is really enjoyable to watch.”

Nebraska Baseball to Retire Jerseys of Three Former Husker All-Americans | Baseball | Omaha World-Herald

The program announced Wednesday it will bestow the high honor upon former All-Americans Darin Erstad, Shane Komine and Alex Gordon in a ceremony before NU’s game against Illinois on March 24.

Christopulos Earns CGA National Gymnast of the Week Accolades | Men’s Gymnastics | Huskers.com

Christopulos highlights his performance for Nebraska by collecting the all-around title (81.55). The junior finished in second on floor with a career-best score of 14.40, helping set a season-high team score (69.50) for NU on the event. He also collected a second-place finish on vault (14.55).

Huskers Sweep B1G Field Athletes of the Week | Track & Field | Huskers.com

Steinforth broke the Nebraska heptathlon school record and Devaney Center facility record at the Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational over the weekend. He scored 6,082 points, which shattered the old school record by 188 points and moved him to #1 in the Big Ten and #3 in the nation.

Johansson recorded not one, but two school-record throws to win the shot put title at the Frank Sevigne Husker Invitational with one of the all-time best throws in NCAA history. Johansson set a new shot put school record on her second throw, only to break it again on her third throw with a winning mark of 63-4 (19.30m).

Travel

Turkey and Syria Earthquake: How to Help Now | Travel | Conde Nast Traveler

Turkish Red Crescent is part of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent, the country’s largest humanitarian initiative, and they are on the ground now offering food and shelter.

Best Time to Visit Istanbul | Travel | Lonely Planet

When planning a trip, it’s worth noting the upcoming dates of the two biggest Muslim holidays, Ramazan Bayramı (Ramadan, or Eid Al Fitr) and Kurban Bayramı (Eid Al Adha), which shift by about 10 days each year. Both are big travel periods in Turkey, comparable to Thanksgiving or Christmas in the United States, with corresponding effects on costs, crowds and vacation-related closures.

7 of the Best Valentine’s Day Destinations For Every Kind of Couple | Travel | Lonely Planet

Your love is unique, so dodge the cliches with a Valentine’s Day break that caters to the quirks of your coupledom. From obvious romantic destinations littered with proposals to those spots that you might not have considered for spending time with your beloved, be inspired by these top places to visit on Valentine’s Day.

10 Most Scenic European Train Journeys for 2023 | Travel | Lonely Planet

Clipping through the Alps or coasting along the French countryside, there’s no better way to move throughout Europe than via its incredible and comprehensive train system. But with more than 222,924km (138,518 miles) of track to explore, it’s hard to know where to step aboard and where to alight. Fortunately, we’ve compiled a list of some of the most scenic routes in Europe – best enjoyed from a window seat.

9 Exciting International Airline Routes Launching in 2023 | Travel | Conde Nast Traveler | Travel | Conde Nast Traveler

A major part of the improving situation is the launch of new and exciting international airline routes. Carriers are once again expanding their route networks in big ways and adding flights into unique destinations. Here are nine new international airline routes we can’t wait to fly this year.

TSA Chief Shares Which Airports Are Seeing the Biggest Increase in Crowds | Travel | Travel + Leisure

“The Sunbelt airports have seen significant increases in passenger volume; we saw one of the biggest increases was at Austin. I would also look at some of our biggest airports. There’s a new terminal in Newark. LaGuardia is completely redone. There’s work in Denver.” Pekoske added the agency is working to upgrade its technology to help keep up.

Airfare Expected to Rise in Spring and Summer | Travel | Travel + Leisure

Domestic airfare is forecast to rise about 5 percent this month to an average price of $277 round trip and then continue to increase heading into the warmer seasons, according to the latest predictions from Hopper. But while the average ticket price is expected to hit about $350 this summer, that will be an 11 percent drop from the same time last year when it hit about $400.

US Travel Association Says Air Travel Experience Must Improve | Travel | Travel Pulse

The poll found that the air travel experience is subpar for nearly half of Americans. In fact, just one in 10 Americans who have flown by air (13%) rate their overall travel experience as excellent. Meanwhile, nearly half (45%) rate air travel as average or below average.

US Carriers Lead Globally With The Most Valuable Rewards Programs | Travel | Travel Pulse

The ranking relied upon more than 50 variables relating to the airline, loyalty program, and operating country. The full ranking of the top 10 most valuable airline loyalty programs is as follows:

U.S. Travelers Will Soon Have to Pay to Enter the U.K. | Travel | Conde Nast Traveler

The scheme will be in place by the end of this year (2023), and visitors will be required to fill out an online application granting them permission to travel. There will be a small fee included in the application—similar to how the U.S.’s own ESTA (Electronic System for Travel Authorization) system works for U.K. travelers.

Iceland’s Most Surprising Tourist Attraction? Power Plants. | Travel | Conde Nast Traveler

Geothermal and hydroelectric power plants, which supply the island nation with energy, fuel many of the stops on travelers’ itineraries—and have themselves evolved into unlikely visitor destinations.

Five Countries Expat Families Love | Travel | BBC

For people looking to relocate, rankings of the world’s most livable countries can be helpful. But with kids in tow, there are more factors to weigh than, say, average income or economic stability. You might want to know about local children’s health or happiness, the quality of education, family leave policies – even which countries have the greenest space or playgrounds.

Farm-to-Cushion Dining Along the Trans-Bhutan Trail | Travel | BBC

A network of farmhouses has sprung up along the newly reopened Trans Bhutan Trail, offering travelers a taste of Bhutanese cuisine and a rare glimpse into rural life and culture.