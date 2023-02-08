Three Huskers Earn Invites to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine

The NFL released their full list of players invited to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine this morning. Of the 319 players invited, Nebraska had three players invited. Over the past five years Nebraska has had at least one player invited with four in 2020 and four in 2022.

319 prospects invited to 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.https://t.co/qDDoMH7Bm6 pic.twitter.com/iDlQeNzZIO — NFL Draft (@NFLDraft) February 8, 2023

Here is a look at which former Huskers were invited and what we could expect.

Trey Palmer

Palmer was a no brainer after his 1,000 yard 9 touchdown breakout season. Palmer used that momentum well at the Senior Bowl this past week where he was a standout during the week of practice. His speed was on full display blowing past defensive backs in one on one receiver drills while he was clocked at 21.15 mph speed during practice which was the 3rd fastest.

The speed timed drills should be where Palmer shines the most and what he runs in the 40 yard dash should be intriguing. I would not be surprised if Palmer ran a 40 in the 4.3’s.

Travis Vokolek

It was a bit of a surprise that Vokolek got the invitation but he was clearly one of the 20 best tight ends in this class so it shouldn’t be too big of a surprise after all. Vokolek had a strong week at the Shrine Game showing off his athletic ability and the ability to use his large frame to make catches.

A strong showing in Indianapolis could really help him get drafted. However Austin Allen had much better production and still had good Combine measurable but still went undrafted.

Nebraska TE Travis Vokolek sells outside with his hips, eyes and shoulders before stemming inside and rolling up the seam.



Vokolek proved to be really reliable at the Shrine Bowl and showed more athleticism than I think some give him credit for. pic.twitter.com/zhXC3RNJFI — Daniel Flick (@DFlickDraft) February 1, 2023

Ochaun Mathis

While Mathis didn’t live up to fans expectations, he always seemed like a lock to get an Combine Invite. Teams are always looking for pass rushers and a player at his size and athletic ability will always get a look.

Mathis also enjoyed a strong week at the Shrine Game where they used him as an interior pass rusher. I fully expect Mathis to have a great Combine and could see him drafted in the late third round or even early fourth.