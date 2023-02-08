Wednesday’s Flakes Brings You Points

Mankilling Mastodons

'We're going to need you,' his dad told him, and Sam Hoiberg was ready for it

Not publicized, but shortly after his time coaching the Chicago Bulls had ended, Fred Hoiberg almost immediately jumped back into...

Nebraska Football: 5 Way-Too-Early Predictions For the Cornhuskers' 2023 Season - AthlonSports.com | Expert Predictions, Picks, and Previews

Here are some early predictions for how much success Nebraska will enjoy on the gridiron in Matt Rhule's first season as Cornhuskers head coach.

Transfer portal breakdown: 10 more-important-than-you-think Big Ten transfers

Here are some underrated Big Ten transfers who will play important (and maybe even vital) roles for their new teams this fall.

Nebraska's 1890 Initiative announces relationship with Husker baseball - On3

The 1890 Initiative has expanded its NIL program to another Nebraska sport, announcing a relationship with Husker baseball.

Other News From The Sporting World

Union Omaha franchise eyes new soccer stadium, and Legislature is asked to pitch in financially | Nebraska Examiner

Union Omaha pro soccer franchise eyes new stadium in north downtown Omaha, and the State of Nebraska is asked to pitch in on cost.

Why Northern Colorado's move to Division I was a good decision

Northern Colorado football fans have said the school should go back to Division II. Here's why, despite the football struggles, it was a good decision.

Bubble Watch 2023: Brace yourself for a month of March Madness bracket selection drama

The countdown to Selection Sunday on March 12 has begun. We will track which teams are locks and which ones can play their way into or out of the 2023 NCAA men's basketball tournament.

Where are we with Syracuse basketball and Jim Boeheim? - Troy Nunes Is An Absolute Magician

Temperature check on the storied program and its infamous head coach.

Colorado State University apologizes for fans' "Russia" chant at Ukrainian player from Utah State

Utah State’s Max Shulga is from Kyiv and was shooting free throws when TV cameras picked up the chant from the student section during the game in Fort Collins.

Wrigley Field will host Iowa-Northwestern football game - Chicago Sun-Times

Northwestern played Illinois at Wrigley in 2010, and the Wildcats hosted Purdue there in 2021.

NFL World Reacts to Aaron Rodgers’s ‘Darkness Retreat’ Revelation - Sports Illustrated

The Packers quarterback plans to spend four days and nights in complete darkness as he contemplates his NFL future.

Mikaela Shiffrin ties world Alpine skiing championships medals record

Mikaela Shiffrin took silver behind Italian Marta Bassino in the super-G for her 12th world Alpine skiing championships medal, tying a modern record.

LeBron James breaks scoring record: NBA stars react to The King's record. 'Legendary stuff right there'

Congratulations and praise for James swiftly poured in from across the sports and pop culture world.

Has the transfer portal killed junior college recruiting? ‘Someone had taken my scholarship’ - The Athletic

In 2018, 129 junior college transfers signed with Power 5 schools, according to 247Sports’ database. In '21, that number bottomed out at 45.

Crypto needs cheap energy. It found a whole bunch in Nebraska. - Flatwater Free Press

