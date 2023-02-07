Nebrasketball: Michigan Wolverines Preview

The Nebraska Cornhuskers return to the road Wednesday night to take on the Michigan Wolverines in Ann Arbor. The Huskers will look to snap a seven-game losing streak in the series and notch the program’s first ever win in Ann Arbor along with the second conference road win of the season when the game tips off at 5:30 p.m. Central Time on the Big Ten Network.

Nebraska will hope to build off its big 72-63 victory over Penn State Sunday in Lincoln that ended a four-game skid for UNL, while Michigan is trying to work itself back into the bubble picture by building on a two-game win streak including a 77-69 win in Ann Arbor over the Buckeyes Sunday.

Juwan Howard is in his fourth year at the helm of his alma mater and has yet to assault anyone this season either verbally or physically. However, his team sits at 13-10 overall and 7-5 in league action with the most notable loss coming to Central Michigan in the non-conference schedule.

Center Hunter Dickinson leads Michigan’s offense with 18.1 points per game on 55% shooting from the field along with 8.4 rebounds per game. A two-time All-Big Ten pick, Dickinson has scored 20+ points in three of his last five games.

Freshman guard Jett Howard is one of the top newcomers in the league this season and averages 14.6 ppg. He leads Michigan from deep with 59 3-pointers on the season. Sophomore Kobe Bufkin is the third Wolverine who averages double figures at 12.2 ppg and is second on the team with 3.0 assists per game.

When: Wednesday, Jan. 7 at 5:30 p.m. CT/6:30 ET

Wednesday, Jan. 7 at 5:30 p.m. CT/6:30 ET Where: Crisler Arena - Ann Arbor, Michigan

Crisler Arena - Ann Arbor, Michigan TV: Big Ten Network, streaming via FOX Sports App

Big Ten Network, streaming via FOX Sports App Announcers: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Robbie Hummel (analyst)

Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Robbie Hummel (analyst) Radio: Huskers Radio Network; Kent Pavelka (play-by-play), Jake Muhleisen (analyst)

Huskers Radio Network; Kent Pavelka (play-by-play), Jake Muhleisen (analyst) Broadcast Stations: KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KKCD (105.9 FM) in Omaha, KHYY (106.9 FM) in Scottsbluff, and KAMI (1580 AM) in Lexington

Also available on Huskers.com and the Huskers app.

The pregame broadcast with Pavelka and Muhleisen begins one hour before tipoff.

Michigan No. 57 in KenPom

2022-23 Record: 13-10 (7-5)

Head Coach: Juwan Howard

Record at UM: 74-42 (4th year)

Career Record: Same

Nebraska No. 97 in KenPom

2022-23 Record: 11-13 (4-9)

Head Coach: Fred Hoiberg

Record at Nebraska: 35-80 (4th year)

Career Record: 150-136 (9th year)