Corn Flakes: Texas Recruiting Uptick

I’m just going to leave this here. Happy Tuesday!

Iowa has amended Brian Ferentz's contract to be more incentive based.



Look at these ... ambitious goals. pic.twitter.com/7Txq6Eg8AP — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) February 6, 2023

Nebraska

Huskers in Hunt at Paradise Invite - University of Nebraska

Miu Takahashi and Kelli Ann Strand helped get the Nebraska women's golf team off to a strong start on the opening day of the spring season at the FAU Paradise Invitational

Husker Men Earn No. 5 National Ranking - University of Nebraska

The Nebraska men's track and field team earned its highest ranking in 10 years as it moved up one spot to No. 5 in the USTFCCCA National Track & Field Rankings released

Nebraska is winning over Texas high school coaches — including former Husker Cody Glenn

Matt Rhule and his staff signed six recruits from Texas in the 2023 class — “Whatever (chief of staff Susan Elza) says or Rhule says is golden."

Nebraska Football Recruiting: Colorado rivalry ramps up with Ju'Juan Johnson commit

The Nebraska football recruiting and Colorado football recruiting rivalry is continuing to heat up with the recent commit of a player both schools wanted.

Nebraska Football: New staffer believes Texas recruiting dropoff tied to Huskers decline

New Nebraska football CEO Susan Elza thinks there is a direct correlation between the Huskers' decline and the dropoff in Texas recruiting.

Nebraska Basketball: Huskers and Creighton squaring off for 3-star guard

Nebraska basketball and the Creighton Bluejays are directly squaring off in the recruiting game over 3-star guard Dayton Forsythe.

Elsewhere

Eagles' Sirianni: 'Chip' on shoulder after not being retained by Andy Reid

Eagles coach Nick Sirianni -- a former Kansas City assistant -- acknowledged that not being retained as a part of Andy Reid's staff with the Chiefs after the 2012 season has been a motivating force for him.

Colorado State sorry for 'Russia' chant at Ukrainian player

Utah State guard Max Shulga, who is from Kyiv, Ukraine, went to the free throw line late in Saturday's game against Colorado State, and "Russia" chants could be heard from the Rams' student section.

Vikings hire Brian Flores as defensive coordinator: Former Dolphins head coach lands in Minnesota - CBSSports.com

Flores was a popular candidate this hiring cycle

College coaches struggling with reality of players being paid with NIL

Coaches are still trying to out-Mr. Clean each other when, with NIL, the world understands there is a financial component to the recruiting process.