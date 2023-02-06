Nebraska WBB vs Northwestern Preview and Game Thread

Nebraska Cornhuskers (13-9, 5-6 Big Ten) at Northwestern Wildcats (8-14, 1-10 Big Ten)

Monday, February 6, 2023, 6 p.m. (CT)

Welsh Ryan Arena - Evanston, Illinois

Live TV: BTN Mike Hall (PBP), Naz Hillmon (Analyst)

Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (5:45 p.m.)Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst) Lincoln (107.3 FM/1400 AM), Omaha (590 AM), Huskers.com, Huskers App

34 - Isabelle Bourne - 6-2 - Jr. - F - 11.2 ppg, 6.4 rpg

40 - Alexis Markowski - 6-3 - So. - C/F - 12.1 ppg, 9.6 rpg

1 - Jaz Shelley - 5-9 - Jr. - G - 12.5 ppg, 4.2 rpg

4 - Sam Haiby - 5-9 - Gr. - G - 9.6 ppg, 5.4 rpg

42 - Maddie Krull - 5-9 - So. - G - 5.6 ppg, 1.9 rpg

Off the Bench

21 - Annika Stewart - 6-3 - So. - F - 6.0 ppg, 3.3 rpg

14 - Callin Hake - 5-9 - Fr. - G - 5.5 ppg, 1.5 rpg

15 - Kendall Moriarty - 6-1 - So. - G - 3.6 ppg, 1.8 rpg

44 - Maggie Mendelson - 6-5 - Fr. - F/C - 2.9 ppg, 2.4 rpg

32 - Kendall Coley - 6-2 - So. - F/G - 1.9 ppg, 1.6 rpg

2 - Trinity Brady - 5-11 - Jr. - G - 2.6 ppg, 1.9 rpg

3 - Allison Weidner (Out) - 5-10 - So. - G - 10.2 ppg, 6.2 rpg

Head Coach: Amy Williams (Nebraska, 1998) Seventh Season at Nebraska (109-93); 16th Season Overall (302-202)

Northwestern Wildcats (8-14, 1-10 Big Ten)

10 - Caileigh Walsh - 6-3 - So. - F - 12.0 ppg, 5.0 rpg

20 - Paige Mott - 6-1 - Jr. - F - 8.4 ppg, 4.3 rpg

1 - Kaylah Rainey - 5-6 - Sr. - G - 5.1 ppg, 2.5 rpg

3 - Sydney Wood - 5-11 - Gr. - G/F - 10.9 ppg, 5.0 rpg

23 - Jasmine McWilliams - 5-11 - Jr. - G - 3.0 ppg, 2.0 rpg

Off the Bench

15 - Courtney Shaw - 6-0 - Gr. - F - 5.9 ppg, 4.8 rpg

2 - Carline Lau - 5-9 - Fr. - G - 5.4 ppg, 2.8 rpg

21 - Melannie Daley - 5-11 - So. - G - 4.6 ppg, 0.9 rpg

33 - Laya Hartman - 5-11 - Sr. - G - 2.4 ppg, 1.5 rpg

11 - Hailey Weaver - 5-11 - So. - G - 2.4 ppg, 1.4 rpg

22 - Alana Goodchild - 6-2 - Fr. - F - 2.2 ppg, 0.4 rpg

13 - Mercy Ademusayo - 6-4 - So. - F - 1.5 ppg, 1.3 rpg

42 - Anna Morris - 6-3 - Jr. - F - 1.3 ppg, 1.2 rpg

Head Coach: Joe McKeown (Kent State, 1979)15th Season at Northwestern (249-212); 37th Season Overall (758-386)

"Scouting The Northwestern Wildcats"

Coach Joe McKeown brings his 15th Northwestern team into Monday night's game hungry for a second Big Ten win. The Wildcats are coming off a 74-64 loss at Penn State on Thursday, which followed their lone conference victory, a 70-67 win at Wisconsin (Jan. 29). Prior to the win over the Badgers, Northwestern was 0-9 in the league.

Despite an 8-14 overall record and a 1-10 Big Ten mark, the Wildcats are extremely dangerous. Their two losses to nationally ranked Illinois were by a total of nine points. They also played both Michigan and Purdue to 11 points before their 10-point road loss at Penn State.