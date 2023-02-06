Monday Flakes: Basketball Chaos, Bargain Porsche, and Matt Rhule Is Getting Good Grades

The Husker women travel to Northwestern this evening. The Wildcats are always a pretty good team, so the ladies will have their hands full. After hanging on for the win vs Michigan State last week, I’m hoping to see a fast start and strong close.

The men had a good win yesterday vs Penn State. It is easy to see why Keisei Tominanga is a fan favorite. It is also great to see Sam Hoiberg making plays for the Huskers. Having people step up helps Derrick Walker continue to get better and better.

Corn Flakes

Huskers offer 2024 Virginia speedster Peyton Lewis

Nebraska football has placed an emphasis on speed, and made an offer on Saturday to one of the fastest running backs on the East Coast.

Mathis, Vokolek, Palmer All Bolster NFL Draft Stock During Shrine, Senior Bowl Practices - Nebraska Football - Hail Varsity

Trio of former Nebraska standouts shine in practice weeks before all-star games, some don’t get chance to show it in games.

What we’ve learned from Matt Rhule’s first two months at Nebraska | Sports | dailynebraskan.com

This week marked two months since Matt Rhule was hired as Nebraska’s next head coach and accepted the task of restoring the fallen giant of a program to some semblance

InsideNebraska - How new Power Five coaching staffs fared with their recruiting classes

Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze arrived on campus in December and was able to sign the nation’s No. 16 class.

2023 Nebraska Football Signee Analysis: Running Back Kwinten Ives - All Huskers

Speedy New Jersey multi-sport athlete fits the profile Matt Rhule’s staff typically likes to recruit

Sports!

Stephen Curry (knee) exits win, Warriors keep ‘fingers crossed’

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry left Saturday’s 119-113 victory over the Dallas Mavericks at the end of the third quarter after suffering an apparent left knee injury, and while X-rays came back negative, the star will have an MRI next.

(Update: he is out for several weeks, but it doesn’t look season-ending)

No. 1 Purdue falls at Indiana, three other top 10 teams lose on loaded men’s hoops Saturday | NCAA.com

Four top-10 teams fell on Saturday, including No. 1 Purdue, in a loaded day of men’s college basketball action. Here’s what you need to know.

Explaining the delay in Texas’s and Oklahoma’s Big 12 splits - Sports Illustrated

Despite a mutual interest in parting ways, the Sooners and Longhorns still haven’t left the Big 12 for the SEC. Fox and ESPN are partially to blame.

Reading That Makes You Smarter

(Not Guaranteed)

Vanadium redox flow batteries can provide cheap, large-scale grid energy storage. Here's how they work - ABC News

A type of battery invented by an Australian professor in the 1980s is being touted as the next big technology for grid energy storage. Here's how it works.

New Porsche mistakenly put on sale at bargain price in China - BBC News

Hundreds of would-be buyers put down a reservation fee after a dealership in China made the error.

Hundreds of Frank Lloyd Wright's Designs Were Never Built. Here's What They Might Have Looked Like | Smart News | Smithsonian Magazine

So far, David Romero has digitally reconstructed over 20 of the famous architect's unrealized projects

Pennsylvania boy, 9, becomes one of the youngest ever high school graduates | Pennsylvania | The Guardian

David Balogun, who loves science and computer programming, receives diploma after taking remote classes

Ultra-rare 'rainbow clouds' light up the Arctic Circle like auroras in stunning new photos | Live Science

Rare clouds that give off bright, multi-colored light like an aurora were recently spotted at multiple locations in the Arctic. But what causes them?

The Weekly Dump

Yep #echidna scats really do sparkle!✨It’s not glitter though, just the broken pieces of ant exoskeletons they’ve eaten #EchidnaCSI #science pic.twitter.com/SKmf19Sh6p — EchidnaCSI (@echidna_csi) June 28, 2019

Then There’s This

Chef Julia Child Was A Shark-Fighting Secret Agent During World War II | IFLScience

Yes, that Julia Child.