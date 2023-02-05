The University of Nebraska 72 - The Pennsylvania State University 63

It took a four game losing skid before the Huskers were able to beat Penn State 63 -72 in Lincoln on Sunday night. The Nittaly Lions could not continue sweep of the Huskers this season. The first meeting Penn State won back in January. The came close but the Huskers were riding on hot hands and rowdy home crowed for the win.

The Huskers were lead by Keisei Tominaga with 30 points, 3 rebounds, and 1 assist on the night. Fourteen of those points were in the first have and they came quickly in the game. The thirty was a career high for Keisi came back to the starting lineup. Five threes lead those points which was also a career high.

Next to Keisei was Jamarquise Lawrence who helped clear out the paint this afternoon. Jamarquise had 11 points, 9 rebounds, and 6 assists. A lot of Jamarquise’s production came later on in the game when the Huskers needed him the most. He was the only other Husker to break into double digits on the night.

Senior Derrick Walker also played a major part having 9 points, 6 rebounds, and 7 assists.

The Huskers head to Ann Arbor, MI to take on the Wolverines this upcoming Wednesday. Tip is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. and will be televised on BTN.