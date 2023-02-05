The Pennsylvania State University Preview and Game Thread

Nebraska Vs. Pennsylvania State

Date: Sunday, February 5th

Time: 3:30pm

Location: Lincoln, NE

Record: 14-8 (5-6)

Last Meeting: Pennsylvania State 76 Nebraska 65 - January 21st

TV: BTN

Radio: Sunday’s game will be carried on the Huskers Radio Network including KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KXSP (590 AM) in Omaha and KRVN (880 AM) in Lexington and will also be available on Huskers.com and the Huskers app.

Streaming: Fox Sports App

(From Huskers.com)

Penn State comes into Sunday’s matchup with a 14-8 record following Wednesday’s 80-60 loss at No. 1 Purdue. Micah Shrewsberry is in his second year at Penn State. Before taking the Penn State job, he had two stints as an assistant at Purdue (2011-13, 2019-21) and was with the Boston Celtics (2013-19) on Brad Stevens’ staff.

The Nittany Lions are 11-2 at home, but just 1-4 in true road games this season with the lone win coming at Illinois in December. PSU relies on its 3-point shooting, as the Nittany Lions average 10.7 3-pointers per game while shooting 38.5 percent from beyond the arc. PSU also leads the Big Ten in fewest turnovers at 8.6 per game and has not had more than 10 turnovers in a game in Big Ten play this year.

Penn State is an experienced team with four senior starters, including a pair of fifth-year performers and a seventh-year senior. Jalen Pickett is the headliner of the PSU attack, as he ranks in the top 10 in the conference in scoring, rebounding and assists. He has five double-doubles this season, including a triple-double against Butler (15 points, 10 rebounds, 11 assists). PSU’s other double-figure scorers are also excellent shooters in Seth Lundy (14.3 ppg, 43% from 3) and Andrew Funk (12.7 ppg, 40% from 3). PSU has gone with a smaller lineup the last two games with Michael Henn moving into the lineup. Henn has averaged 10.5 ppg, including 5-8 from 3-point range in that span.