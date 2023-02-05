Nebraska Baseball Names its Captains

It is February, and that means college baseball is right around the corner! In fact we are within 2 weeks of seeing (or listening) the Huskers take on the San Diego Toreros in San Diego.

Captains Announced

With practice being officially underway, Nebraska has continued the tradition of WIll Bolt coached teams, and named its captains for the season.

You will notice a lot of familiar names there. All 3 returning captains from 2022 were named again, with the lone departure of the 4 being Cam Chick, who is using his extra Covid year by returning home to the University of Missouri. The other notable absence with this group is despite the huge overhaul of the team, with more incoming players than returnees, not a single one made captain.

Let’s take a quick look at the 5 captains for 2023!

C/DH Griffin Everitt

Everitt was top 3 in pretty much every major offensive category, and for a week was one of the hottest hitters in America. He is one of 2 players, along with Max Anderson, to have played in every game, doing the bulk of the work behind the plate. He is expected to put in more of his time at DH, with more experience at catcher on this team than last years.

RHP Shay Schanaman

Following an up and down year as the 3rd starter in the Huskers weekend rotation, along with the influx of experienced starters in the transfer portal, Schanaman is moving back to the bullpen where he excelled early in his career. Expect to see him get early season work as the closer or the “stopper”, being the guy called on to shut the opponent down in the biggest spot in the middle innings.

LHP Kyle Perry

Just as it seemed Perry was starting to regain his command that had eluded him in the early season, he went down with yet another arm injury that required the rest of the season to rehab. The emotional and vocal leader of the team wouldn’t let that be his last stand. He comes back, like Schanaman, prepared to fill a bullpen role, in whatever capacity the team needs.

SS Brice Matthews

After an All-B1G freshman year, the struggles at the plate and in the field of Matthews seemed to epitomize the Huskers season. He looks to regain his form that made him the heir apparent to Schwellenbach on offense and defense. (Can you believe its only been 1 year since the championship run??)

INF Efry Cervantes

The surprise addition, for most, is the 5th year senior Cervantes. The sure handed defender helped solidify the struggling infield defense on the run to the B1G Tournament, which was foiled only by Purdue’s refusal to remove their tarp (#NeverForget). While he’s not the biggest offensive threat, Efry’s defense definitely gives him a role on this team.

So get ready for news to be coming out as we get closer to first pitch. Be sure to check back all week leading up to the first series, as CN will have position previews for the infield, outfield and pitching staff. Get to know the massive haul of new recruits, transfers, along with where they expect to play for the upcoming season.