Friday Flakes: A Few Matt Rhule “Outside the Box” Nuggets from the Signing Day Press Conference

We all heard some of the football based nuggets from the Matt Rhule’s signing day press conference. Here are some that you might not have heard.

Nebraska football’s GPA during the fall semester was 3.124. 61 of the 98 returning football players had a GPA over 3.0

Players are going to be required to eat at the training table together. Now they can’t fill up a to-go box and take it anywhere else. The coaches will be eating with the players as well.

Players are wearing their names on the back of their t-shirts to help the coaches introduce themselves. Maybe more than once.

For most players he wants to give them a chance and see what they think at the end of spring ball. They’ll find out what players actually want to play for them.

The 3-2-1: We put a wrap on Nebraska's Signing Day - On3

We put a wrap on Nebraska’s 2023 recruiting and look at what’s next for Matt Rhule and the Huskers.

We hit on that and more in this week’s 3-2-1 column with three things we learned, ask two questions, and make one prediction.

Sipple: Easy to understand why Rhule can recruit well for Nebraska

Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule, who’s been on the job for just over two months, stated something emphatically Wednesday that surely resonates with Husker fans.

He talks fast, so it perhaps got past some people.

“We should recruit well here,” he said flatly.

20 more hires become official on Matt Rhule's Nebraska staff - On3

Matt Rhule’s entire Nebraska staff appears to be in place. With Signing Day now in the books and the calendar turning to Feb. 1, another 20 hires became official in the Husker football staff directory.

Rhule on return of Betts: 'I'm rooting for him'

The number 39 is getting worn out today. It's how many new Huskers there are when you count this year's recruiting class and portal additions.

Some might say that number actually could add two to it, with wide receivers Zavier Betts and Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda both returning to the Nebraska roster after departing it at different points in 2022.

Christopherson: One meal at a time, Husker friends

One piece at a time, a legendary poet named Johnny Cash once explained. That's how he got it. He was singing about stealing parts out of "a 'sembly line" to build a car, but we don't have to get stuck right here on the details we wouldn't want shared at Sunday School.

Dodgers' Stan Kasten -- Cutting Trevor Bauer 'right decision'

Dodgers president and CEO Stan Kasten said the organization's principal decision-makers were "unanimous" in their choice to release Trevor Bauer, expressing confidence that the team "made the right decision."

North Carolina football coach Mack Brown signs 1-year extension

North Carolina coach Mack Brown has agreed to a one-year contract extension that keeps him with the Tar Heels through the 2027 season, the school announced Thursday.

Pebble Beach makes 8th hole safer after Spieth's daring shot

PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. -- Jordan Spieth's daring second shot over a cliff at the par-4 eighth hole in last year's Pebble Beach Pro-Am will be harder to replicate this year thanks to an adjustment by the resort in part due to guests attempting to re-create Spieth's shot while playing the course.

Buccaneers face uncertain future following Tom Brady's retirement

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a big decision on their hands. After Tom Brady announced his retirement Wednesday morning, the team can go in one of two directions in 2023: Keep rolling with what the Bucs have or hit the reset button.

Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs wouldn't be in another Super Bowl without an incredible success rate in the NFL Draft

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes is in Year 2 of a 10-year, $450 million contract with the Kansas City Chiefs. For the 2022 season, he, alone, gobbled up 17.2% of the team’s salary cap, according to spotrac.com.

