Nebraska Left Everything In First Half Losing To Michigan State 80-67

Well, the first half was fun. In that half the Huskers saw their lead leap up to fifteen points ahead of the Spartans. Nebraska could not miss. Sparty couldn’t hit enough baskets to count. The sold out crowd in Lincoln was on fire. Fred’s game plan was working. They were shutting down MSU without much issue.

Those were the days. Well, or at least minutes.

Then the second half came around. In that time the Huskers lead slowly melted away like an ice cream cone on a hot summer day in July. Nebraska went dry and Michigan State couldn’t not miss a bucket.

It’s as if the roles had reversed.

In the end, Nebraska lost to Michigan State 80-67 in front of a packed house in Pinnacle Bank Arena. Joey Hauser not only lead the Spartans on the night with 20 points but also pulled down 7 rebounds against the Huskers. Helping push the Huskers further away from getting the win in the second half.

The Huskers were lead by Keisei Tominaga who had 20 points and 2 rebounds. A majority of those points in the first as he was cold coming out at half.

Freshman Jamarques Lawrence had a coming out night with 15 points, 4 rebounds, and 3 assists. Not bad for a kid who has been averaging 3.9 points per game on the season. Derrick Walker, in his final home game in a Husker uniform, had 13 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists.

The Huskers will end their regular season against Iowa in Iowa City this Saturday, March 4th.