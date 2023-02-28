Nebraska Vs. Michigan State University Game Thread

Nebraska vs. Michigan State

Time: 8:00pm CST

Location: Lincoln, NE

TV: BTN

Streaming: Fox Sports App

Radio: The game will be carried on the Husker Radio Network including KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KXSP (590 AM) in Omaha and KRVN (880 AM) in Lexington and will also be available on Huskers.com and the Huskers app.

Late night game folks. Get your coffee/caffeine infused beverage and sit back for some late season Big Ten basketball action. The Huskers are on a four game win streak and want another pelt for their belt before the Big Ten Tournament which starts next week.

Can they take on a Sparty squad that is in need of better seeding in the B1G Tournament? Will Izzo have his team playing their best in a hostile road crowd? Time to find out of Fred can beat one of the big boys when there is big implications on the line.