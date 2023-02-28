Corn Flakes: Huskers Playing for the Post Season on Senior Night

Tonight the Nebraska Men’s basketball team is holding senior night. They will be honoring Seniors Sam Griesel, Derrick Walker, and Emmanuel Bandoumel, as well as Keisei Tominaga who is academically a senior but has another year of eligibility.

This team has been so fun to watch in February. They are finishing off the month with Michigan State. A win on Tuesday could help get them a first round bye in the Big Ten Tournament. I am excited to see how they match up with the Spartans this time around.

I hope you all will be tuning in as well.

Here are your flakes.

Nebraska

Huskers Set Season Highs against No. 4 Michigan - University of Nebraska

The Nebraska women's gymnastics team tallied two season-event highs on pace to a 196.850 as the Huskers narrowly fell to No. 4 Michigan, who earned a 198.275.

Huskers Take Team Title at Westbrook - University of Nebraska

Michaela Vavrova fired a career-best 66 (-6) in the fina round to fuel all five Huskers to top-25 individual finishes, as the Nebraska women's golf team stormed

Harness Earns Big Ten Pitcher of the Week Honors - University of Nebraska

Junior right-handed Sarah Harness was named the Co-Big Ten Pitcher of the Week, the conference announced Monday afternoon. This marks Harness' first career Big Ten

From being cut to facing Patrick Mahomes daily, former Nebraska DB Dicaprio Bootle earned ring

Make no mistake: Dicaprio Bootle put in the work behind the scenes. As one of 16 members of KC’s practice squad, he did his part — and then some.

Izzo: Nebraska playing as well as it has under Hoiberg - CBSSports.com

Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo previews Tuesday night's trip to Nebraska, a program he believes is playing as well as it has in head coach Fred Hoiberg's tenure. MSU beat the Cornhuskers at home on Jan. 3.

How Nebraska's Derrick Walker got 'out of the dark place' and began playing his best basketball

Derrick Walker’s in the midst of his best season yet. But three months ago, he missed five games while he focused on his mental health. He opens up with Amie

Elsewhere

Sources: LeBron James feared out several weeks with foot injury

LeBron James is feared to be out several weeks with a right foot injury, sources said, and is undergoing further testing.

NCAA sanctions Miami women's hoops for NIL-related infraction

The University of Miami women's basketball program has been placed on one year of probation and assessed several other minor penalties over improper involvement in name, image and likeness (NIL) opportunities for college athletes.

Florida State, Clemson unhappy with ACC: Financial hurdles face conference powers potentially leaving - CBSSports.com

Don't expect FSU and Clemson to add to conference realignment unless they clear some financial hurdles

Legendary former Virginia basketball coach Terry Holland, who led Cavaliers to two Final Fours, dies at 80 - CBSSports.com

Holland coached Virginia from 1974 to 1990 and turned it into a competitive program