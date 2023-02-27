Monday Flakes: Vintage iPhone, Baseball Sweep, and Nebrasketball Victory

Both Husker basketball teams won this weekend (Women’s recap | Men’s recap). Both are playing their way toward postseason consideration (probably not NCAA tournament, but NIT is reasonable).

The women are the #8 seed in the Big Ten and will play Michigan State (the 9 seed) this Thursday.

Baseball earned a sweep over South Alabama (Baseball recap). It was good to see the bullpen show up for the Huskers. The offense looks like it will come together, but the relief pitching was a big questions mark. Will Bolt has a lot of newcomers to the team and it will probably take him a few series to find the right buttons to push. He’s making progress if this past weekend is any indicator.

Corn Flakes

More Husker sports!

Huskers Win Five Titles at B1G Indoor Track & Field Championships - University of Nebraska

Five Nebraska track and field athletes came away with gold medals on the final day of the Big Ten Indoor Track and Field Championships at the SPIRE Institute on

Husker Bowling Ranked Second in National RPI - University of Nebraska

Lincoln – The current nationally ranked No. 3 Nebraska bowling team now sits in second place in the National Tenpin Coaches Association (NTCA) RPI rankings, surpassing

Husker Softball Shuts Out Lobos in Final Game of Weekend - University of Nebraska

The Nebraska softball team moved to 9-6 on the season after shutting out New Mexico in the final game of the Troy Cox Classic on Sunday morning. The Huskers only

Nebraska Football: Dylan Raiola loophole allows special Huskers visit

Nebraska football is taking advantage of a very special loophole in order to host Dylan Raiola as well as his brother Dayton this weekend.

Husker Beach Volleyball Sweeps Wayne State, Park - University of Nebraska

The Nebraska beach volleyball team started its season with two sweeps at the Hawks Championship Center on Friday.

Nebraska men’s track and field runner-up at Big Ten Indoor Championships, women's finishes eighth | Sports | dailynebraskan.com

An exceedingly successful season for Nebraska’s track and field teams hit a bit of a snag this weekend at the Big Ten Championships.

As Raiola looks to grow his Husker O-line, versatile Ben Scott looms large

It was back in December between drinking of tall glasses of milk that Ben Scott seemed to provide the Huskers their answer to the command...

Sports!

Lakers complete biggest NBA comeback of the season in 111-108 stunner over Mavericks - CBSSports.com

The Lakers trailed 48-21 in the second quarter

Houston's Drew Bianco flips over wall to rob home run in jaw-dropping fashion | Fox News

Houston's Drew Bianco just entered the game in center field but went on a chase for a ball that had home run written all over it. That is until he flipped over the wall to catch it.

Another Week - Another Poop Article

You could be paid to smell poop and the salary doesn't stink | Canada

Can you believe this?!

Reading That Makes You Smarter

(Not Guaranteed)

A first-gen 2007 iPhone fetches $63,000 at auction : NPR

The iPhone was auctioned off for over 100 times more than its original cost — the latest record-breaking sum for such a sale. An expert explains how old gadgets became "similar to precious metals."

Please go home! Indian firm deploys software for work-life balance | Reuters

A small IT company in the central Indian city of Indore has come up with an unusual way to ensure its employees maintain a healthy work-life balance - by creating software to remind them when their shift is up and it is time to head home.