Nebraska Goes 2-0 Against Minnesota Beating the Gophers 78-67

Nebraska was never trailing in this game. They were tied with Minnesota for less than a minute early on, but they were never behind. Fred has turned this team into something built on grit, leadership, and confidence going into the final stretch of the season.

The squad that was looking dire in early January has turned a corner that has them with a winning record in February for the first time since the 2018-19 season. Yes, the last season of Tim Miles tenure at Nebraska.

They have come a long ways since then.

Fred has figured something out. It’s taken awhile but the coach who made Iowa State into a Big 12 contender has flipped the switch on a program that has been struggling for way too long. He made it to where Pinnacle Bank Arena can be sold out on a February afternoon once again.

The Huskers came out strong and kept Minnesota to just 40% shooting while draining 49% of their own against a stout Gopher defense. The Gophers out rebounded Nebraska with their big men but could not stop the Huskers from sending them home with another loss.

Nebraska was lead by Lincoln native Sam Griesel who had 19 points, 4 rebounds, and 1 assist for the Huskers. The senior had a banner afternoon.

Husker favorite Keisei Tominaga had 11 points, 2 rebounds, and a very nice 4 steals in the win. A nice showing for his family that was in town for the first time to see him play for the Huskers.

Off the bench for Nebraska was everyone’s favorite coaches' son this side of the Missouri River Sam Hoiberg who had 11 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 steals against the Gophers.

The Huskers have one more home game this season which takes place this Tuesday, February 28th at 8:00pm.