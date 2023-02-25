Nebraska WBB vs Northwestern (Part 2) Preview

Nebraska Cornhuskers (15-13, 7-10 Big Ten) vs. Northwestern Wildcats (9-19, 2-15 Big Ten)

Sunday, February 26, 2023, 1 p.m. (CT)

Pinnacle Bank Arena - Lincoln, Nebraska

Live Video: B1G+

Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (12:45 p.m.) Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst) Lincoln (107.3 FM), Omaha (590 AM), Huskers.com, Huskers App

Special Events: Senior Day / Cheer Clinic

Sunday will be Senior Day in Lincoln with Nebraska honoring Sam Haiby, Isabelle Bourne and Jaz Shelley. Haiby is completing her fifth season as a Husker and is expected to tie Nebraska’s career record for games played (136) on Sunday. Bourne and Shelley both have a season of eligibility remaining but will join Haiby on Senior Day. Haiby also was honored on Senior Day last season. The Husker program also will recognize scout team standout and manager Lane Huebert and manager Zach Everts.

Nebraska returns home after putting together its most complete game of the season in a 90-57 pounding of No. 25 Illinois on Wednesday. The Huskers recorded their largest margin of victory in history over a top-25 opponent (33 points) and their third win this season over a top-25 foe by shooting a season-best 59 percent from the field, including 10-of-24 three-pointers (.417). It also marked the fourth time in league play that the Huskers held the opposition in the 50s, but the first time since Jan. 11.

Nebraska Cornhuskers (15-13, 7-10 Big Ten)

34 - Isabelle Bourne - 6-2 - Jr. - F - 12.4 ppg, 6.6 rpg

40 - Alexis Markowski - 6-3 - So. - C/F - 12.3 ppg, 10.0 rpg

1 - Jaz Shelley - 5-9 - Jr. - G - 14.1 ppg, 4.5 rpg

4 - Sam Haiby - 5-9 - Gr. - G - 10.0 ppg, 5.3 rpg

42 - Maddie Krull - 5-9 - So. - G - 6.1 ppg, 2.1 rpg

Off the Bench

21 - Annika Stewart - 6-3 - So. - F - 5.5 ppg, 3.0 rpg

14 - Callin Hake - 5-9 - Fr. - G - 4.7 ppg, 1.2 rpg

15 - Kendall Moriarty - 6-1 - So. - G - 3.2 ppg, 1.7 rpg

44 - Maggie Mendelson - 6-5 - Fr. - F/C - 2.2 ppg, 1.9 rpg

32 - Kendall Coley - 6-2 - So. - F/G - 1.8 ppg, 1.3 rpg

2 - Trinity Brady - 5-11 - Jr. - G - 2.6 ppg, 1.9 rpg

3 - Allison Weidner (Out) - 5-10 - So. - G - 10.2 ppg, 6.2 rpg

Head Coach: Amy Williams (Nebraska, 1998)Seventh Season at Nebraska (111-97); 16th Season Overall (304-206)

Northwestern Wildcats (9-19, 2-15 Big Ten)

10 - Caileigh Walsh - 6-3 - So. - F - 11.9 ppg, 4.7 rpg

20 - Paige Mott - 6-1 - Jr. - F - 8.5 ppg, 4.3 rpg

0 - Kaylah Rainey - 5-6 - Sr. - G - 5.2 ppg, 2.6 rpg

3 - Sydney Wood - 5-11 - Gr. - G/F - 10.7 ppg, 4.9 rpg

23 - Jasmine McWilliams - 5-11 - Jr. - G - 2.8 ppg, 2.0 rpg

Off the Bench

4 - Jillian Brown - 5-10 - So. - G - 6.6 ppg, 3.5 rpg

15 - Courtney Shaw - 6-0 - Gr. - F - 6.0 ppg, 4.6 rpg

2 - Carline Lau - 5-9 - Fr. - G - 5.5 ppg, 2.9 rpg

33 - Laya Hartman - 5-11 - Sr. - G - 2.6 ppg, 1.7 rpg

11 - Hailey Weaver - 5-11 - So. - G - 2.7 ppg, 1.4 rpg

13 - Mercy Ademusayo - 6-4 - So. - F - 1.8 ppg, 1.1 rpg

Head Coach: Joe McKeown (Kent State, 1979)15th Season at Northwestern (250-217); 37th Season Overall (759-391)

Scouting Northwestern

The Wildcats are 9-19 overall and 2-15 in the Big Ten, but they notched their second league win with a 76-62 run past Minnesota (Feb. 18), just days after the Golden Gophers defeated Nebraska 95-92 in Minneapolis (Feb. 15).

McKeown’s Cats have prided themselves on their defense in recent years, but they have surrendered 73.9 points in Big Ten play this season. They have also struggled on the offensive end, averaging just 61.1 points in league action in 2022-23. Northwestern is traditionally outstanding at forcing turnovers, but the Wildcats carry a minus-1.0 turnover margin this year.

The Wildcats are hitting just 37.7 percent of their shots from the field in Big Ten play, including just 27.6 percent of their three-pointers. They also have hit just 69.6 percent of their free throws, while getting out-rebounded (39.5-34.1 rpg). League opponents are hitting 43.7 percent from the field, including 33 percent from long range, while connecting on 73 percent of their free throws. The Cats have a negative scoring margin (73.9-61.1) and a negative turnover margin (16.9-16.0) in league play.

Nebraska vs. Northwestern Series History

Nebraska leads the all-time series with Northwestern, 14-8, including four consecutive wins against the Wildcats.

The Huskers led from start to finish in a 78-66 win in Evanston on Feb. 6, jumping to a quick 7-0 lead before pushing the margin to 20-3 in the first five minutes. Northwestern cut the margin to nine in the second quarter before the Huskers pushed the lead to 22 points (56-34) at the end of three periods. In the fourth, Northwestern committed 15 fouls trying to extend the game and managed to cut the Husker lead to seven (65-58) with two minutes left, before Nebraska closed out the win.