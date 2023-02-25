 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Nebrasketball Vs. Minnesota and NE Baseball vs S. Alabama Game Threads

Beat Minnesota. Crush USA.

By Patrick L Gerhart and Aaron Rastovski
NCAA Basketball: Nebraska at Minnesota Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-3-1) at South Alabama Jaguars (4-2)

Location: Stanky Field, Mobile, Alabama

Date/Time: February 25th @ 2 pm CT

Head Coach(s): Will Bolt (4th season, 65-55-1) & Mark Calvi (12th season, 346-256)

Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App

Probable Pitchers: RHP Jace Kaminska (0-0, 4.76 ERA) vs. LHP Gehrig Conard (0-1, 1.80 ERA)

Nebraska Versus Minnesota

Time: 2:30pm CST

Location: Lincoln, NE

TV: BTN

App: Fox Sport App

Radio: Saturday’s game will be carried on the Huskers Radio Network including KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KXSP (590 AM) in Omaha and KRVN (880 AM) in Lexington and will also be available on Huskers.com and the Huskers app.

