Nebrasketball Vs. Minnesota and NE Baseball vs S. Alabama Game Threads

Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-3-1) at South Alabama Jaguars (4-2)
Location: Stanky Field, Mobile, Alabama
Date/Time: February 25th @ 2 pm CT
Head Coach(s): Will Bolt (4th season, 65-55-1) & Mark Calvi (12th season, 346-256)
Streaming: ESPN+
Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App
Probable Pitchers: RHP Jace Kaminska (0-0, 4.76 ERA) vs. LHP Gehrig Conard (0-1, 1.80 ERA)
Go and take it. pic.twitter.com/daNGDZZ2tL— Nebraska Baseball (@Husker_Baseball) February 25, 2023
Nebraska Versus Minnesota
Time: 2:30pm CST
Location: Lincoln, NE
TV: BTN
App: Fox Sport App
Radio: Saturday’s game will be carried on the Huskers Radio Network including KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KXSP (590 AM) in Omaha and KRVN (880 AM) in Lexington and will also be available on Huskers.com and the Huskers app.
We’re not done. pic.twitter.com/qJwvFKuUB6— Nebraska Basketball (@HuskerHoops) February 25, 2023
Loading comments...