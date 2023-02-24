Nebraska Baseball Earns First Win of 2023 5-4 Over South Alabama

The Nebraska baseball team picked up their first win of the season on Friday night defeating the South Alabama Jaguars 5-4 to open their weekend series. Emmett Olson was solid, giving up four runs, but just two earned runs. Max Anderson had two hits while Ben Columbus had three runs batted in for the Huskers.

After a scoreless first inning, Nebraska got the scoring started in the second. Garrett Anglim put a ball over the fence in left to put the Huskers up 1-0.

Can confirm the ball left the yard. pic.twitter.com/J3TZngVrNX — Nebraska Baseball (@Husker_Baseball) February 25, 2023

The lead would be short lived due to a two out rally by the Jaguars. A walk, an error, and a hit batter would load the bases. A two out single erased the Huskers lead and put South Alabama up 2-1.

Casey Burnham got a rally started for Nebraska with a one out double in the third. Dylan Carey would also reach when he was hit. Anderson then brought home Burnham and moved Carey to third with a single. Columbus grounded out but scored Carey in the process to put the Huskers back up 3-2.

The teams traded runs in the fifth inning. Burnham walked and scored after a single from Carey and back to back groundouts from Anderson and Columbus. The Jaguars got a solo home run to get the run right back.

Again, the teams traded runs in the sixth inning as well. The Huskers loaded the bases on a Bryce Matthews walk, Burnham HBP, and an Anderson walk. Columbus drove in his third run of the game by getting hit.

Olson got the first out of the sixth, but he would depart after walking the next batter. In came Shay Schanaman. He would hit two batters and throw a wild pitch to allow a run to score, He stranded the tying run at third with his second strikeout of the inning.

After both teams traded 1-2-3 seventh innings, Nebraska got a runner to third with two outs but was unable to capitalize in the eighth inning.

The Jaguars again loaded the bases in the eighth inning without getting a single hit. Two walks and a pair of strikeouts would see the end of Schanaman’s night. On came true freshmen Jalen Worthy. He hit his first batter to load the bases before getting a flyout to right to end the threat.

Josh Caron led off the ninth looking for insurance with a double but the Huskers struck out three straight times to put the pressure back on the bullpen.

Kyle Perry came on in relief of Worthy looking for the save. Like every other Husker pitcher, he hit a Jaguar to start the home sides last chance. A sac bunt provided the first out for the Huskers. Perry would buckle down and get a pop up and a ground out give the Huskers their first win of 2023.

Nebraska looks to have their first winning streak of the year tomorrow when they take on the Jaguars again. First pitch is scheduled for 2:00.