Friday Flakes: Nebraska Favored as Early Betting Odds are Released for Game Against Colorado

Nebraska continues its reign as off-season national champs.

From on3.com’s Colorado site:

FanDuel has released some early odds and points spreads for Colorado ahead of Deion Sanders first season at the helm of the Buffaloes. Those spreads include Colorado’s Week 1 matchup against TCU and its Week 2 against Nebraska. The Buffaloes are underdogs in both games. The Horned Frogs are 17.5-point favorites for their Sept. 2 contest while the Huskers are 7-point favorites the following week. Colorado will play in Fort Worth, Texas, at Amon G. Carter Stadium the first week of the year before hosting rival Nebraska in Boulder, Colorado. The lines are not surprising — even considering the reinforcements Sanders is bringing to the Buffaloes. The team was one of the worst in Power Five football last season with a 1-11 record. Their lone win was a 20-13 overtime victory over California. In the first game of the season, the Horned Frogs beat them 38-13 in Colorado on a Friday night. The Buffaloes and Huskers haven’t played since 2019, when Colorado won 34-31. The Buffaloes also won 33-28 in 2018. If Colorado can defeat the Huskers, it would mark only the second time in program history it has won three straight against Nebraska.

Seven point favorites. I mean, I’m not surprised. Let’s just hope that Matt Rhule and Co. do not try an onside kick if Nebraska goes up by 11 in the 3rd quarter.

SPORTS! SPORTS! JORTS! SPORTS! SPORTS!

“STICK TO SPORTS!” Nah.

Meet Lucy.



A 13-year-old who is blind and neurodiverse — as she plays a highly-complex Chopin piece.



This is truly incredible…

pic.twitter.com/6VK0VMwtWN — Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) February 19, 2023

Call and reschedule my dentist appointment https://t.co/9rIrPaUF8Z — Nate McHugh (@nmchugh85) February 20, 2023

A Little Fellow Follows Me

A careful man I want to be —

a little fellow follows me.

I do not dare to go astray,

for fear he’ll go the self-same way.

I cannot once escape his eyes.

Whatever he sees me do he tries.

Like me he says he’s going to be —

that little chap who follows me…

He knows that I am big and fine —

And believes in every word of mine.

The base in me he must not see —

that little chap who follows me…

But after all it’s easier,

that brighter road to climb,

With little hands behind me —

to push me all the time.

And I reckon I’m a better man

than what I used to be…

Because I have this lad at home

who thinks the world of me.