Thursday Flakes: Carnaval, Gumbo and Taking Off Your Shoes on a Plane

I don’t go to any Carnival celebrations in Mexico this year, however, there are a few popular places that Mexicans and expats alike go to experience it such as the cities of Mazatlan and Veracruz as well as a small town in Oaxaca called San Martin Tilcajete. Each place in Mexico, Latin America and the Caribbean has a unique way of celebrating it. Hopefully I will get to experience it at some of these places over the next few years.

On another note, usually when I am traveling from place to place, I wear hiking boots and tie my running shoes to my backpack. Once I am on a red eye plane or night bus, I typically take off my hiking shoes so my feet can stretch out a little bit more in my comfy hiking socks. However, I would never go as far as taking my socks off while on a plane.

Flakes

Nebraska BB Dominates #25 Illinois 90-57 | Women’s Basketball | Corn Nation

The Huskers shot 59% from the field (36-61) and 42% from long range (10-24). The Illini were at 34% (23-67) and 23% (6-26) respectively. Both teams took good care of the ball as the Huskers committed nine turnovers to six for Illinois.

Padding the Stats: Nebraska’s Dynamic Duo | Men’s Basketball | Hail Varsity

I’ve broken down his offensive success this season and shown how he’s evolved into an all-around scorer, but we’re focusing on his assisted buckets today. Of Tominaga’s 130 buckets this season, 79 have been assisted. Of those 79 assists, 35 have come from Derrick Walker — 41.6% of his total assists on the season. Those two have developed fantastic chemistry, and that connection has truly become the centerpiece of Nebraska’s offense over the last 11 games.

Nebraska’s 2023 Spring Football Positional Reset: Cornerbacks | Football | Hail Varsity

Nebraska’s cornerbacks experienced some notable highs and immense lows in 2022. Perhaps most notable was the 409 passing yards allowed to Georgia Southern in a 45-42 loss. While the Huskers intercepted Kyle Vantrease twice, he completed 37 passes and led a game winning drive in the final minute. That memorable Memorial Stadium low proved to be Scott Frost’s final game as head coach.

Six Quick Hits from Nebraska Assistants Dvoracek, Raiola, Campbell | Football | Lincoln Journal Star

Nebraska assistant linebackers coach Rob Dvoracek, offensive line coach Donovan Raiola and strength coach Corey Campbell met with the media on Wednesday. Here are six quick takeaways from their press conference:

As Fred Hoiberg Makes Coach-of-the-Year Case, Big Ten Awards Still in Flux | Football | Omaha World-Herald

As of Wednesday afternoon, nine Big Ten teams are projected by The Bracket Matrix – a clearinghouse of NCAA Tournament predictions – to make the big dance. Purdue remains a 1 seed, followed by IU (4), Northwestern (6), Illinois (6), Maryland (7), Iowa (7), Michigan State (8), Rutgers (8) and Wisconsin, holding on for an 11-seed play-in game. Penn State and Michigan are NCAA longshots who may find a snug fit in the NIT – an event Nebraska would love to make.

Travel

8 Great Carnival Festivals in Latin America and the Caribbean | Travel | Lonely Planet

More than 50 countries across the world host Carnival, but it’s in Latin America and the Caribbean that you will find its beating heart. Here, the parties and parades keep people shaking their tailfeather until dawn.

19 Free Things to Do in London | Travel | Lonely Planet

In addition to world-class museums – almost all of which have free admission – the city is home to beautiful parks, buzzing markets, stunning churches, and phenomenal viewpoints. In fact, there are so many top things to do here, you should never get bored. Here are the 19 best free things to do in London.

12 Latest Trends in Cruise Bookings | Travel | Travel Pulse

Online cruise marketplace CruiseCompete.com recently released its monthly CruiseTrends report for February 2023, revealing the most in-demand cruise lines, ships, destinations, ports, cabin types, itinerary lengths and more across a trio of segments, including premium, luxury and river cruising.

Our Editors Agree: You Must Wear Socks on a Plane | Travel | Conde Nast Traveler

Yes, socks are a must, we can all agree, but what of the other horrors we as individuals have seen? And when the socked foot emerges from the shoe, what is one allowed to do with it? Our team weighs in below.

United Airlines is Making it Easier for Families to Sit Together | Travel | Conde Nast Traveler

When booking, the seat map will offer travelers open economy seats and, if none are available, will offer complimentary upgrades to preferred seats. If seats are not available before travel, customers will have the option to switch to a new flight to the same destination for free. The complete policy change will go into effect in early March, according to the airline.

Universal Announces Super Nintendo World Will Open in Florida | Travel | Conde Nast Traveler

Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood has been described as a “innovative, immersive, and highly-anticipated themed land.” Guests enter the colorful land via the brand’s signature green pipe entryway and are then fully immersed in the vibrant, 360-degree world of the beloved characters. The land features headlining attraction Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge, inspired by the beloved video game series.

A Caribbean Secret to Happiness | Travel | BBC

The word “dushi” is part of the national identity in Curacao – and there is much we all can learn from this Caribbean island’s sweet philosophy.

Gumbo’s Long Journey From West Africa | Travel | BBC

West African okra stew gave rise to Louisiana gumbo along the trans-Atlantic slave route. One Louisianian travelled to Benin to discover its origins.

