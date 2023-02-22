Wednesday Flakes Says To Enjoy Nebrasketball

People are getting excited.

Yes, Nebrasketball is having a late season surge for the entire world to see. They are beating teams that they may not have had a chance to a couple of months ago. It’s great and fun to watch.

So I recommend sitting back and enjoying the ride. There are three more games left in the season. Focus on them and the possibility that the Huskers could end the season at 2-1 or just maybe...at 3-0.

After that last game against Iowa in Iowa City, then look towards the post season. After that road trip comes the Big Ten Tournament. If they do well enough there, then look at the post season.

Enjoy Nebrasketball.

Mankilling Mastodons

Nebrasketball Meme Army: The Post-Win Phenomenon Taking Over Twitter | KLIN - News/Talk 1400

Nebraska fans have long-dominated online. From polls to message boards, you can't escape the Husker faithful. ...

Huskers announce baseball TV schedule

The Nebraska baseball team will play on TV nine times this season, including five national television broadcasts.

Nebraska football: What to watch, predictions for roster on defense, special teams - The Athletic

Several decisions await the new coaches ahead of this spring. Who's going to line up where?

Other News From The Sporting World

Paul Finebaum on Deion Sanders and Colorado: 'I don’t think he has a very high ceiling'

Heading into the 2023 college football season, Colorado and new coach Deion Sanders remain a mystery.

Here's the latest on a possible White House visit for Georgia football

The Georgia football team didn’t visit the White House after its 2021 national championship season. Will it get a chance to go after winning again?

The 2023 NFL Quarterback Commitment Index - The Ringer

While Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs flaunt their true football love, plenty of other teams and quarterbacks will be looking to couple up this offseason. Who should lock it down, who needs to break up, and who should be sliding into those QB DMs?

Are Hawks Considering Sixers Assistants to Replace Nate McMillan? - Sports Illustrated Philadelphia 76ers News, Analysis and More

Nate McMillan is officially out in Atlanta. Will the Hawks consider any of Doc Rivers' assistants?

Darius Miles asked Brandon Miller to bring gun used to kill Jamea Jonae Harris, police testify - al.com

Miller, an Alabama basketball player, was not charged. Tuscaloosa chief deputy D.A. Paula Whitley said, “There’s nothing we could charge him with."

Court Allows the PGA Tour to Directly Sue LIV Golf’s Saudi Backers - WSJ

A lawsuit initially brought by players against golf’s biggest touring body is now pitting the PGA Tour directly against the wealth of Saudi Arabia

Oilers star Connor McDavid scores twice, reaches 800 points | AP News

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid reached 800 career points and scored his 43rd and 44th goals in the third period to give the Edmonton Oilers a 4-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday night.

LSU WR Malik Nabers arrested in New Orleans

LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers was arrested in New Orleans on a weapons charge, according to authorities.

Johnson v. NCAA: Why college sports fans need to pay attention to this court case

The plaintiffs in Johnson v. NCAA are asking that athletes be deemed employees subject to the Fair Labor Standards Act.

Yellow Journalism

What is a superbloom—and how can you see one responsibly?

An abundance of rain in California has set the stage for an epic “sea of flowers” this spring. Here’s how to see this increasingly rare phenomenon—responsibly.

What are the moral implications of humanity going extinct? | Aeon Essays

Why would it be so bad if our species came to an end? It is a question that reveals our latent values and hidden fears

Who Destroyed Live? Alt-Rock Band Torn Apart By Drama, Crime, Lawsuits – Rolling Stone

How the band behind Nineties hits 'Lightning Crashes' and 'I Alone' was torn apart by an alleged con man

Newman Grove FFA continues to carry on tradition | News | norfolkdailynews.com

As the oldest and longest running chapter in Nebraska, the Newman Grove FFA continues to maintain a busy and competitive schedule this school year.

Podcast Schmodcast

Auditory Enlightenment