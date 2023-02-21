4-Star Athlete Roger Gradney is “N”

Nebraska picked up their first recruit of the 2024 class as Athlete Roger Gradney out of Altair, Texas (Rice Consolidated HS) committed to our beloved Huskers. Gradney is listed as a 4-star recruit, ranked 155th nationally by 247, the 19th best “athlete” and the 23rd best player in Texas.

All that sounds good, but Nebraska picked him over over offers from Texas Tech, Campbell, and UTSA. Kind of a weird offer sheet.

OTOH, Rivals has an article about him being very fast:

With Gradney’s pledge, the Huskers secure a multi-purpose speedster that has been a three-phase player for his high school team. He owns personal bests of 10.88 in the 100-meter and 22.41 200-meter events.

While at the same time, recovering from injury:

However going into this offseason, Gradney will go through rehab of an injury he suffered last season before going full steam into his senior football season. “I had hip surgery,” he said. “I had been playing with a torn labrum for three years. I found out during the season so I only played five games. It taught me that anything could happen and you gotta cherish the moment. I’m doing rehab and I’m planning on coming back the hardest. I won’t be hurting so I’ll be faster, I’ve been getting stronger.”

So that may explain the offers.

Also note: “I had been playing with a torn labrum for three years.”

Uh. My back hurts today and I just want to lie down. This guy has had a torn labrum for three friggin’ years and still plays football? WTF.

He comes out of HS listed at 6-1, 190 pounds. Put some strength and conditioning on him and one would think he’d be a run-supporting safety.

Interesting pick up for the first recruit of 2024.

Welcome to our beloved Huskers, Mr. Gradney!