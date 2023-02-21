Corn Flakes: Sam Griesel Partners with the Red Cross for Blood Drive

I know you’ve all been on the edge of your seats waiting to find out how my skateboarding career is going. The wait is over, I’m here to let you know things are looking promising.

Both of my boys have gotten skateboards recently for Christmas and a birthday. Since it was nice we took them out to try out their skateboards. Naturally, I had to try out my skills, you may have predicted what happens in the end, but if you didn’t I biffed it hard.

I have no broken bones, but am pretty sore and am thankful that I already had a chiropractor appointment scheduled for this week.

My husband never records anything, but was able to get the whole thing on video. I think I could win a prize on AFV for it.

