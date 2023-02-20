Join Us Tonight - Monday Night Therapy: The Cult Of Keisei Tominaga

Join us tonight as we have Monday Night Therapy Live at 8:00 pm, on YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.
Todd and I will discuss:
- Nebraska baseball begins! It’s been a tough series at San Diego, but as I write this, our beloved Huskers might take today’s game.
- The Cult of Keisei Tominaga - Nebraska men’s basketball has been playing very well lately. A lot of that has to do with Tominaga. He is a guy to watch, probably one of the most enjoyable Husker players in any sport in any decade. His cult of personality grows with each game.
- NCAA considering rules changes to college football.
JOIN US!
