Join Us Tonight - Monday Night Therapy: The Cult Of Keisei Tominaga

By Jon Johnston
NCAA Basketball: Wisconsin at Nebraska Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports

Join us tonight as we have Monday Night Therapy Live at 8:00 pm, on YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.

Todd and I will discuss:

  • Nebraska baseball begins! It’s been a tough series at San Diego, but as I write this, our beloved Huskers might take today’s game.
  • The Cult of Keisei Tominaga - Nebraska men’s basketball has been playing very well lately. A lot of that has to do with Tominaga. He is a guy to watch, probably one of the most enjoyable Husker players in any sport in any decade. His cult of personality grows with each game.
  • NCAA considering rules changes to college football.

JOIN US!

