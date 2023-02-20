Monday Flakes: Nebrasketball Wins, Baseball Doesn’t and Sister Jean Writes a Book

It was a mixed weekend for Husker sports. The women’s basketball team lost, but the men won in overtime vs Maryland. Wrestling won a match. The baseball team was swept by San Diego, despite having many chances to score runs. The softball team went 4-1 in their opening weekend, but then went 1-4 this past weekend (but faced multiple ranked teams).

The best story might be the one written about Husker football commit Malachi Coleman (first story in Corn Flakes below). Give it a read!

Corn Flakes

After traumatic early childhood, high school football star uses fame to help foster kids - CBS News

Malachi Coleman "was a broken kid." Now he's using his name, image and likeness to help kids in foster care.

Andrews Powers Huskers Past Aggies - University of Nebraska

Billie Andrews smashed two homers to help hand Texas A&M its second loss of the season as the Nebraska softball team (5-4) picked up the 4-3 win on Saturday afternoon

Huskers make cut for Top-100 wide receiver

Crootin’ news!

Huskers announce Central City spring volleyball match April 29, tickets on sale April 10 | KHGI

The Nebraska volleyball team will play its 2023 Spring Match presented by FNBO against Wichita State at the new Bison Activity Dome in Central City on Saturday,

Latimer Sets New Weight Throw School Record - University of Nebraska

The Nebraska track and field team closed out the home portion of its indoor season by winning 13 titles at the Nebraska Tune-Up on Friday at the Bob Devaney Sports

1️⃣4️⃣,2️⃣8️⃣9️⃣



A program record with the best fans in the country.



Don’t ever change Husker Nation. #GBR pic.twitter.com/SK3aVGxEUk — Nebraska WBB (@HuskersWBB) February 18, 2023

Sports!

At 103, Sister Jean publishes memoir of faith and basketball | AP News

CHICAGO (AP) — At age 103, Sister Jean awakes daily at 5 a.m. She sits up quickly to avoid going to sleep again — “I’ve got too much to do,” she says. After prayers for the day ahead, she reads the Gospel on her tablet.

No coach, no agent, no ego: the incredible story of the ‘Lionel Messi of cliff diving’ | Diving | The Guardian

Gary Hunt is an enigma. He trains with the intensity of a modern athlete, but relaxes like a sportsman of a bygone era. He is fiercely competitive but unbelievably laid-back. How did he become the greatest cliff diver of all time?<br>

Reading That Makes You Smarter

(Not Guaranteed)

John Francis Peggotty, the ostrich-riding bushranger from South Australia: fact or fiction? - ABC News

John Francis Peggotty held up Cobb & Co carriages while draped in gold and riding an ostrich along the Coorong road — or so the story goes. Exactly how far-fetched is this local legend?

Gumbo’s long journey from West Africa - BBC Travel

West African okra stew gave rise to Louisiana gumbo along the trans-Atlantic slave route. One Louisianian travelled to Benin to discover its origins.

At 25, Backyard Bird Count shows power of citizen science | AP News

It’s a given that when the Great Backyard Bird Count begins Friday, Steve and Janet Kistler of Hart County, Kentucky, will be joining in. They’ve done so every year since the now-global tradition began 25 years ago.

Another Week - Another Poop Article

Restored Paris art deco public loo worth every penny of €2 charge | Paris | The Guardian

Lavatory de la Madeleine, opened in 1905, has been closed for 12 years but has been renovated to full belle époque glory

Have a great week Corn Nation!