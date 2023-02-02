THE OFFICIAL 2023 RECRUITING CLASS REPORT CARD

Stretching from Sacramento, California to Palmyra, New Jersey, from Pierre, South Dakota to Miami, Florida, Nebraska signed 28 high school/JUCO players in the 2023 class. 28 players, 28 souls. I will now attempt to place a letter grade on each position group.

Quarterback - N/A

I was a huge fan of Massachusetts QB & one-time commit William Watson. Clearly the feeling wasn't mutual with the new coaching staff, thenceforth his flip to Virginia Tech. Matt Rhule briefly attempted to flip Gretna QB & Okie State signee Zane Flores, and made a run at South Dakota signalcaller & Ohio State signee Lincoln Kienholz. Neither budged.

I'm not necessarily angered by it either. Nebraska's got some Moby Dicks on the radar in 2024, mainly Bell West QB Daniel Kaelin, as well as our offensive line coach's nephew that everyone knows about.

I-Back - B

I was a MASSIVE Arnold Barnes fan & am quoted as calling him one of the best players in our class. It broke my heart when the staff didn't find the feeling mutual & he begrudgingly de-committed. It took me a long time to get over the grief.

Kwinten Ives was a deep sleeper prospect from New Jersey. His only other FBS offers were UConn & Temple. RB coach EJ Barthel offered him & recruited him while he was at UConn, and was clearly enamored with Kwinten, thus his recruitment and signing.

I was still heartbroken from the Arnold Barnes situation so I was a little salty at the time when he committed. Now that cooler heads have prevailed, I like Kwinten a lot. He has the frame of a wide receiver, but so did another Nebraska recruit whose playing style reminds me a lot of him: Maurice Washington. They're both electric players with the ball in their hands & a threat to score at any second. This is a great pickup.

Wide Receiver - A+++

WOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Tight End - A

I was hurt when Ben Brahmer flipped from Nebraska to Iowa State. You know when you go on a long road trip, get to your destination & have dead bugs all over your windshield & grill? That's what the Iowa State Cyclones have been to the Nebraska Cornhuskers historically. I think the young man needs to be Baker Acted.

That's besides the point. We bounced back & nabbed Ismael Smith Flores from Arlington Martin High, down in Texas. It helped that we hired Bob Wager, his head coach, to the position that will be coaching him directly. Both of his parents attended the University of Iowa, and his dad Leroy was the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year in 1991 after tallying an unprecedented 18 sacks. He had an Iowa offer, went there on an official visit, and the Iowa Hawkeyes claim to be TEU. The fact that we still got him is YUGE.

Offensive Line - C

Admittedly, I wasn't enthralled by any of our offensive line commits. I hope they all prove me wrong & I eat a fistful of crow. Mason Goldman & Jason Maciejczak have some traits that excite me.

Defensive Line - A+

Matt Rhule said that he was dedicated to development in the trenches. BOY DID HE PROVE HIMSELF RIGHT WITH THIS HAUL WE JUST BROUGHT IN!!!!!!!!!

Cam Lenhardt, Princewill Umanmielen, Riley Van Poppel, Vincent Carroll-Jackson & Kai Wallin all are AMAZING prospects & integral pieces to the redevelopment of the Blackshirts. I anticipate all of these guys terrorizing the nightmares of Big Ten offensive coordinators. Maverick Noonan & Sua Lefotu are great developmental pieces that should develop into great players as well. I'm already excited about Terrance Knighton's tenure here in Lincoln.

Linebacker - A

I am completely bewildered how Eric Fields was so underrecruited. You can quote this following message for the future:

I will be completely shocked if Eric Fields does not develop into an all-conference player & draft pick at Nebraska.

Rankings be damned, he is going to be one of the best defensive players in the Big Ten. You can save that, print it out & put it on your refrigerator door.

Dylan Rogers is a freak athlete & physically looks like a college senior already. He will be a major player in the not-too-distant future.

Secondary - A+++

Evan Cooper is one of the best defensive back coaches in America. Evan Cooper is one of the best defensive back coaches in America. Evan Cooper is one of the best defensive back coaches in America. Evan Cooper is one of the best defensive back coaches in America. Evan Cooper is one of the best defensive back coaches in America. Evan Cooper is one of the best defensive back coaches in America. Evan Cooper is one of the best defensive back coaches in America. Evan Cooper is one of the best defensive back coaches in America. Evan Cooper is one of the best defensive back coaches in America. Evan Cooper is one of the best defensive back coaches in America. Evan Cooper is one of the best defensive back coaches in America. Evan Cooper is one of the best defensive back coaches in America. And one last time for emphasis, Evan Cooper is one of the best defensive back coaches in America.

The kicker - A+

The last 3 kickers we've had that I trusted to make a kick were Timmy Bleekrode, Leadbelly waiter Matt Waldoch & Drew Brown. Barring an E.L.E. (extinction-level event, for the people who aren't Busts Rhymes fans) Tristan should be added to this list.

Do you agree with me? Disagree? Bring back the option? Unfaithful spouse? Let me know in the comments!