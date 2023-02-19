Nebraska Baseball vs San Diego (Part III), & Nebrasketball vs Maryland Terrapins (Take Two) Game Threads

Baseball
Nebraska Cornhuskers (0-2) at San Diego Toreros (2-0)
Location: Fowler Park, San Diego, California
Date/Time: Sunday, February 19th @ 3 pm CT
Head Coach(s): Will Bolt (4th season, 64-54) & Brock Ungricht (2nd season, 39-20)
Stream: WCC Network
Radio: Huskers Radio Network, Huskers.com, Huskers App
Probable Pitchers: LHP Caleb Clark (0-0) vs. RPH Ivran Romero (0-0)
Nebrasketball
Maryland
- When: Sunday, Feb. 19 at 4:00 p.m. CT/5:00 ET
- Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena
- TV: FS1, streaming via FOX Sports App
- Announcers: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Nick Bahe (analyst)
- Radio: Huskers Radio Network; Kent Pavelka (play-by-play), Jake Muhleisen (analyst)
-
Broadcast Stations: KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KKCD (105.9 FM) in Omaha, KHYY (106.9 FM) in Scottsbluff, and KAMI (1580 AM) in Lexington
Also available on Huskers.com and the Huskers app.
The pregame broadcast with Pavelka and Muhleisen begins one hour before tipoff.
- Betting Odds: Nebraska is a 5-point underdog with the Over/Under set at 135.5 according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
Maryland No. 16 in KenPom/No. 21 NET
2022-23 Record: 18-8 (9-6)
Head Coach: Kevin Willard
Record at UMD: 18-8 (1st year)
Career Record: 288-218 (16th year)
Nebraska No. 96 in KenPom/No. 94 NET
2022-23 Record: 13-14 (6-10)
Head Coach: Fred Hoiberg
Record at Nebraska: 37-81 (4th year)
Career Record: 152-137 (9th year)
