Nebraska WBB Loses to Iowa 80-60

Can the Huskers bounce back after a very disappointing loss to Minnesota?

Tune in...

First Quarter

Iowa raced out to a 7-0 lead before Jaz Shelley was able to score for Nebraska two minutes into the game. After four minutes, the Hawkeyes maintained their intensity with a 9-4 lead. Shelley and Haiby are the Huskers who have scored thus far. At the media timeout, the score was 11-7 Iowa with two Shelley free throws pending.

After the break, both teams traded baskets, but Iowa’s was worth more, and the Hawkeyes extended their lead to five (14-9 Iowa). Another score for each team resulted in a 16-11 Hawkeye lead. Caitlin Clark shot an airball - to the delight of the Husker crowd. Every time Clark dribbled up the floor for the next few minutes, the fans chanted “airball, airball, airball”. However, Iowa scored more to end the quarter.

Iowa 21 Nebraska 14

Second Quarter

The Huskers fought back early to close within 23-21 until Iowa nailed a three pointer (26-21 Iowa). Nebraska’s two-pointers continued to be answered by Iowa threes...until Shelley hit a LONG one of her own (29-26 Iowa) at six minutes.

Issie Bourne nailed a three to tie the game at 31!!

However, it was mostly Hawkeyes for the rest of the half.

Iowa 40 Nebraska 33

Third Quarter

Iowa wasted no time in extending their lead to double digits (47-36 Iowa).

Markowski briefly cut the lead to none, but Iowa drew free throws of their own to get it back. The lead stayed at 11 for two minutes as the teams traded baskets (53-42 Iowa).

After the media timeout, the Iowa lead was 13 more often than 11. At the three minute mark, the score was 57-44 Iowa and the lead grew to the 15-16 point lead (61-47 Iowa). Neither team could manage points after that.

Griesch and Coatney announced the crows was the largest ever for Husker women's basketball at 14,289.

Iowa 61 Nebraska 47

Fourth Quarter

Both teams played sloppy ball (turnovers) early in the quarter but Iowa made less mistakes and extended their lead (65-49 Iowa). Amy Williams used a timeout, sending the game was getting away from Nebraska.

The Huskers did not play bad basketball but they could not get any closer to the Hawkeyes. Iowa cruised the rest of the way.

Final. Iowa 80 Nebraska 60

Stats and Thoughts

Jaz Shelley led Nebraska with 19 points and nine rebounds, while Alexis Markowski added 15 points and nine boards for the Huskers, who slipped to 14-13 overall and 6-10 in the Big Ten.

Nebraska managed just 34.4 percent (22-64) shooting, including just 21.2 percent (7-33) from long range. The Huskers hit 9-of-15 free throws. NU won the battle of the boards, 38-33, while Iowa won the turnover war, 16-15.

Next Game

Nebraska returns to Big Ten road action on Wednesday when the Huskers travel to Illinois to take on the Fighting Illini. Tip-off in Champaign is set for 7 p.m. (CT).