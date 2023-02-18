Nebraska WBB vs Iowa (Part 2) Preview and Game Thread

Nebraska Cornhuskers (14-12, 6-9 Big Ten) vs. 7/7 Iowa Hawkeyes (21-5, 13-2 Big Ten)

Saturday, February 18, 2023, 1 p.m. (CT)

Pinnacle Bank Arena - Lincoln, Nebraska

Live TV: BTN Mike Hall (PBP), Brenda VanLengen (Analyst)

Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (12:45 p.m.) Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst) Lincoln (107.3 FM), Omaha (590 AM), Huskers.com, Huskers App

Special Event: Pack PBA / Play4Kay (Pink Game)

Jaz Shelley hopes to help the Huskers snap a three-game losing streak. The 5-9 guard from Moe, Australia (pronounced MO-ee) is coming off a career-high 37-point effort at Minnesota on Wednesday. Shelley, who leads the Huskers with 13.5 points, 6.4 assists and 1.6 steals per game on the season, scored 28 points in the second half including 17 in the fourth quarter in Minneapolis. She will be recognized for scoring 1,000 career points in Saturday’s pregame ceremonies.

34 - Isabelle Bourne - 6-2 - Jr. - F - 12.2 ppg, 6.4 rpg

40 - Alexis Markowski - 6-3 - So. - C/F - 12.3 ppg, 10.2 rpg

1 - Jaz Shelley - 5-9 - Jr. - G - 13.5 ppg, 4.3 rpg

4 - Sam Haiby - 5-9 - Gr.- G - 10.4 ppg, 5.4 rpg

42 - Maddie Krull - 5-9 - So. - G - 5.9 ppg, 2.1 rpg

Off the Bench

21 - Annika Stewart - 6-3 - So. - F - 5.7 ppg, 3.0 rpg

14 - Callin Hake - 5-9 - Fr. - G - 4.9 ppg, 1.3 rpg

15 - Kendall Moriarty - 6-1 - So. - G - 3.3 ppg, 1.7 rpg

44 - Maggie Mendelson - 6-5 - Fr. - F/C - 2.4 ppg, 1.9 rpg

32 - Kendall Coley - 6-2 - So. - F/G - 1.7 ppg, 1.4 rpg

2 - Trinity Brady - 5-11 - Jr. - G - 2.6 ppg, 1.9 rpg

3 - Allison Weidner (Out) - 5-10 - So. - G - 10.2 ppg, 6.2 rpg

Head Coach: Amy Williams (Nebraska, 1998) Seventh Season at Nebraska (110-96); 16th Season Overall (303-205)

7/7 Iowa Hawkeyes (21-5, 13-2 Big Ten)

14 - McKenna Warnock - 6-1 - Sr. - G/F - 11.5 ppg, 5.8 rpg

25 - Monika Czinano - 6-3 - Sr. - F/C - 17.7 ppg, 6.3 rpg

20 - Kate Martin - 6-0 - RSr. - G - 6.8 ppg, 4.3 rpg

22 - Caitlin Clark - 6-0 - Jr. - G - 27.2 ppg, 7.6 rpg

24 Gabbie Marshall 5-9 Sr. G 4.4 1.7

Off the Bench

45 - Hannah Stuelke - 6-2 - Fr. - F - 7.7 ppg, 4.5 rpg

1 - Molly Davis - 5-7 - Sr. - G - 4.8 ppg, 1.8 rpg

3 - Sydney Affolter - 5-11 - So. - G - 2.9 ppg, 2.5 rpg

44 - Addison O’Grady - 6-4 - So. - F/C - 2.0 ppg, 1.4 rpg

2 - Taylor McCabe - 5-9 - Fr. - G - 4.3 ppg, 0.8 rpg

34 - AJ Ediger - 6-2 - So. - F - 1.9 ppg, 1.1 rpg

Head Coach: Lisa Bluder (Northern Iowa, 1983) 23rd Season at Iowa (484-247); 39th Season Overall (840-389)

Scouting the No. 7 Iowa Hawkeyes

Coach Lisa Bluder brings one of her most talented and experienced Hawkeye teams in Saturday’s game with Nebraska. Iowa is 21-5 overall and 13-2 in the Big Ten, trying to keep pace with No. 2 Indiana in the conference regular-season title race. The Hawkeyes have won 10 of their last 11 games with their lone loss coming at Indiana, 87-78 (Feb. 9). o. 2 Ohio State its first loss of the season (83-72) on Monday in Columbus. Iowa closes the regular season at home against the Hoosiers (Feb. 26).

Iowa’s starting five has combined to play more than 570 games with more than 450 starts as Hawkeyes entering Saturday’s game. They have combined for more than 7,000 points, 2,500 rebounds and 1,500 assists together.

As a comparison, Nebraska’s starting five have made 296 starts in 384 combined games as Huskers.

Iowa possesses one of the most explosive offenses in the nation, averaging 88.6 points while shooting 51.4 percent from the field and 36.9 percent from three-point range. Iowa carries a plus-18.3 scoring margin, a plus-7.4 rebound margin and a plus-0.6 turnover margin. The Hawkeyes are averaging 91.4 points on 54 percent shooting in Big Ten play, including 38.6 percent from three-point range. They own a plus-9.5 rebound margin in league action.

Nebraska vs. Iowa Series History

Iowa leads the all-time series with Nebraska 21-15, including seven straight wins. The Hawkeyes worked their way to an 80-76 win at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City (Jan. 28). Caitlin Clark led the Hawkeyes with 33 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists.