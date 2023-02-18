Nebraska WBB vs Iowa (Part 2) Preview and Game Thread

Nebraska Cornhuskers (14-12, 6-9 Big Ten) vs. 7/7 Iowa Hawkeyes (21-5, 13-2 Big Ten)
Saturday, February 18, 2023, 1 p.m. (CT)
Pinnacle Bank Arena - Lincoln, Nebraska
Live TV: BTN Mike Hall (PBP), Brenda VanLengen (Analyst)
Live Radio: Huskers Radio Network (12:45 p.m.) Matt Coatney (PBP), Jeff Griesch (Analyst) Lincoln (107.3 FM), Omaha (590 AM), Huskers.com, Huskers App
Special Event: Pack PBA / Play4Kay (Pink Game)
Jaz Shelley hopes to help the Huskers snap a three-game losing streak. The 5-9 guard from Moe, Australia (pronounced MO-ee) is coming off a career-high 37-point effort at Minnesota on Wednesday. Shelley, who leads the Huskers with 13.5 points, 6.4 assists and 1.6 steals per game on the season, scored 28 points in the second half including 17 in the fourth quarter in Minneapolis. She will be recognized for scoring 1,000 career points in Saturday’s pregame ceremonies.
34 - Isabelle Bourne - 6-2 - Jr. - F - 12.2 ppg, 6.4 rpg
40 - Alexis Markowski - 6-3 - So. - C/F - 12.3 ppg, 10.2 rpg
1 - Jaz Shelley - 5-9 - Jr. - G - 13.5 ppg, 4.3 rpg
4 - Sam Haiby - 5-9 - Gr.- G - 10.4 ppg, 5.4 rpg
42 - Maddie Krull - 5-9 - So. - G - 5.9 ppg, 2.1 rpg
Off the Bench
21 - Annika Stewart - 6-3 - So. - F - 5.7 ppg, 3.0 rpg
14 - Callin Hake - 5-9 - Fr. - G - 4.9 ppg, 1.3 rpg
15 - Kendall Moriarty - 6-1 - So. - G - 3.3 ppg, 1.7 rpg
44 - Maggie Mendelson - 6-5 - Fr. - F/C - 2.4 ppg, 1.9 rpg
32 - Kendall Coley - 6-2 - So. - F/G - 1.7 ppg, 1.4 rpg
2 - Trinity Brady - 5-11 - Jr. - G - 2.6 ppg, 1.9 rpg
3 - Allison Weidner (Out) - 5-10 - So. - G - 10.2 ppg, 6.2 rpg
Head Coach: Amy Williams (Nebraska, 1998) Seventh Season at Nebraska (110-96); 16th Season Overall (303-205)
7/7 Iowa Hawkeyes (21-5, 13-2 Big Ten)
14 - McKenna Warnock - 6-1 - Sr. - G/F - 11.5 ppg, 5.8 rpg
25 - Monika Czinano - 6-3 - Sr. - F/C - 17.7 ppg, 6.3 rpg
20 - Kate Martin - 6-0 - RSr. - G - 6.8 ppg, 4.3 rpg
22 - Caitlin Clark - 6-0 - Jr. - G - 27.2 ppg, 7.6 rpg
24 Gabbie Marshall 5-9 Sr. G 4.4 1.7
Off the Bench
45 - Hannah Stuelke - 6-2 - Fr. - F - 7.7 ppg, 4.5 rpg
1 - Molly Davis - 5-7 - Sr. - G - 4.8 ppg, 1.8 rpg
3 - Sydney Affolter - 5-11 - So. - G - 2.9 ppg, 2.5 rpg
44 - Addison O’Grady - 6-4 - So. - F/C - 2.0 ppg, 1.4 rpg
2 - Taylor McCabe - 5-9 - Fr. - G - 4.3 ppg, 0.8 rpg
34 - AJ Ediger - 6-2 - So. - F - 1.9 ppg, 1.1 rpg
Head Coach: Lisa Bluder (Northern Iowa, 1983) 23rd Season at Iowa (484-247); 39th Season Overall (840-389)
Scouting the No. 7 Iowa Hawkeyes
Coach Lisa Bluder brings one of her most talented and experienced Hawkeye teams in Saturday’s game with Nebraska. Iowa is 21-5 overall and 13-2 in the Big Ten, trying to keep pace with No. 2 Indiana in the conference regular-season title race. The Hawkeyes have won 10 of their last 11 games with their lone loss coming at Indiana, 87-78 (Feb. 9). o. 2 Ohio State its first loss of the season (83-72) on Monday in Columbus. Iowa closes the regular season at home against the Hoosiers (Feb. 26).
Iowa’s starting five has combined to play more than 570 games with more than 450 starts as Hawkeyes entering Saturday’s game. They have combined for more than 7,000 points, 2,500 rebounds and 1,500 assists together.
As a comparison, Nebraska’s starting five have made 296 starts in 384 combined games as Huskers.
Iowa possesses one of the most explosive offenses in the nation, averaging 88.6 points while shooting 51.4 percent from the field and 36.9 percent from three-point range. Iowa carries a plus-18.3 scoring margin, a plus-7.4 rebound margin and a plus-0.6 turnover margin. The Hawkeyes are averaging 91.4 points on 54 percent shooting in Big Ten play, including 38.6 percent from three-point range. They own a plus-9.5 rebound margin in league action.
Nebraska vs. Iowa Series History
Iowa leads the all-time series with Nebraska 21-15, including seven straight wins. The Hawkeyes worked their way to an 80-76 win at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City (Jan. 28). Caitlin Clark led the Hawkeyes with 33 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists.
