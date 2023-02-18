Nebrasketball: Maryland Terrapins Preview

The Nebraska Cornhuskers welcome the Maryland Terrapins to Lincoln Sunday for just the second time since 2019. The Huskers will look to avenge an 82-63 loss in College Park on Jan. 28 and end a five-game skid to the Terps. Nebraska last beat Maryland 69-61 on March 14, 2019 in the Big Ten Tournament and hasn’t beaten Maryland at home since a 70-66 victory on Feb. 13, 2018. Sunday’s matchup will mark the 15th meeting all-time between the two programs in a series that dates back to just 2015.

A win over Maryland would also mark the 100th victory all-time by UNL in Pinnacle Bank Arena. Nebraska is is 99-64 (.607) since moving into “The Vault” at the start of the 2013-14 season.

Maryland heads to Lincoln later today for a matchup against the Huskers tomorrow pic.twitter.com/CWiOlHKjKp — Kevin Knight (@SpartyOnHuskers) February 18, 2023

Sunday’s game also marks is the annual Husker Hoops Reunion. More than 40 former players are expected back for the weekend festivities, including a banquet on Saturday night and Sunday’s game. Players from eight decades of Husker basketball (1950s-2020s) are scheduled to be back, including current Charlotte Hornets rookie Bryce McGowens. The former players will be recognized during halftime ceremonies.

In addition, it will be Red Cross Day at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Members of the Red Cross and volunteers will be located at the North and South entrances of the arena and throughout the concourse collecting donations on game day. Soon to be adapted FDA rules will take an important step in further eradicating a long running streak of homophobic and anti-science donation policies against a portion of America’s population, though it still does not fully address the inequality in risk standards. The Sunday drive follows up a successful Friday blood drive hosted by Sam Griesel at Memorial Stadium.

Huge thank you to everyone that made today possible‼️❤️ https://t.co/o1zY5qO07q — Sam Griesel (@SammyG_22) February 18, 2023

Kevin Willard is the Big Ten rookie this year in the coaching staff as he heads the Terps in his first season at the helm in College Park. Willard spent last 12 at Seton Hall. The Pirates posted seven 20-win seasons with Willard’s in charge, earned bids to five NCAA Tournaments, and shared the Big East regular-season title in 2019-20.

The Terps opened the season with an 8-0 record, including wins over Miami (Fla.) and Saint Louis before going 4-7 in an 11 game stretch. Since then, Maryland has bounced back with wins in six of the last seven outings since Jan. 25, with home wins over then No. 21 Indiana and No. 3 Purdue. The only setback was a 63-58 road loss at Michigan State.

Despite that spate of success for the Terrapins, it has all come within the confines of the XFINITY Center in Big Ten action. The lone road win for UMD this season in league action came in an 81-46 victory at Minnesota and the team is otherwise 0-6 on the road in Big Ten play.

Maryland boasts four players averaging double figures in a balanced attack on offense. Charlotte transfer Jahmir Young leads the pack with 16.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game.

Veterans Donta Scott (11.8 ppg), Hakim Hart (11.7 ppg), and Julian Reese (10.6 ppg) also average double figures. Both Hart and Reese are shooting at least 50% from the field.

As a team, Maryland averages 70.7 points per game and shoots 45% from the floor, while holding opponents to just 43% shooting. That figure is up from 41% the last time the two teams faced off against one another.

Take the next step. pic.twitter.com/TibZdf53AH — Nebraska Basketball (@HuskerHoops) February 18, 2023

When: Sunday, Feb. 19 at 4:00 p.m. CT/5:00 ET

Sunday, Feb. 19 at 4:00 p.m. CT/5:00 ET Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena

Pinnacle Bank Arena TV: FS1, streaming via FOX Sports App

FS1, streaming via FOX Sports App Announcers: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Nick Bahe (analyst)

Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Nick Bahe (analyst) Radio: Huskers Radio Network; Kent Pavelka (play-by-play), Jake Muhleisen (analyst)

Huskers Radio Network; Kent Pavelka (play-by-play), Jake Muhleisen (analyst) Broadcast Stations: KLIN (1400 AM) in Lincoln, KKCD (105.9 FM) in Omaha, KHYY (106.9 FM) in Scottsbluff, and KAMI (1580 AM) in Lexington

Also available on Huskers.com and the Huskers app.

The pregame broadcast with Pavelka and Muhleisen begins one hour before tipoff.

Special message from Oleg Kojenets. Plus, corn Crewnecks for the first 500 students this Sunday! pic.twitter.com/UuX4zzW4i2 — Iron N Basketball (@HuskerRedZone) February 17, 2023

Maryland No. 17 in KenPom/No. 19 NET

2022-23 Record: 18-8 (9-6)

Head Coach: Kevin Willard

Record at UMD: 18-8 (1st year)

Career Record: 288-218 (16th year)

Nebraska No. 96 in KenPom/No. 93 NET

2022-23 Record: 13-14 (6-10)

Head Coach: Fred Hoiberg

Record at Nebraska: 37-81 (4th year)

Career Record: 152-137 (9th year)